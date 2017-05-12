Redding: WorldSBK ‘calm and cool’ compared to MotoGP

exloko May 12, 2017 12:51 PM May 12, 2017 12:51 PM

the most impressive is WSBK still being WSBK even since Dorna take controll, i heard a pair of years ago some burd spanish slotted in directive who starts to take controll over SBK that he claims WSBK needs to be bad feeling, aggressive, polemic... and all that sht instead of be worry to maintain great race level as always have been, he dont mind about races, he only wnat bad thing to make audience... i prefer to be at the shadow of MotoGP if i am true and real and have good races and dont need all that sht wiht polemic with pathetic races, and half grid of pathetich money riders... when WSBK have some clash, is real, no fake, no false people talking lyes while smiling and have bad angry words against everything, guys, enjoy while it still have some good reminiszances, because is clear they wnat to erase all good things, to instaurate a kingdom of terror and every false things