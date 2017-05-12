WSBK »

WSBK Italy: Redding: WorldSBK ‘calm and cool’ compared to MotoGP

12 May 2017
Scott Redding says atmosphere in the WorldSBK paddock stands out against MotoGP but was intrigued to see Jonathan Rea and Chaz Davies clash.
Redding: WorldSBK ‘calm and cool’ compared to MotoGP
WSBK Italy: Redding: WorldSBK ‘calm and cool’ compared to MotoGP
Scott Redding says the relaxed atmosphere in the World Superbike paddock outshines MotoGP but was pleased to see the needle between Jonathan Rea and Chaz Davies develop at Assen.

The Octo Pramac Ducati rider took time out from his MotoGP schedule to attend his first World Superbike round at Assen two weeks ago and was impressed by the production-based series which he felt had a friendlier atmosphere stepping in as an outsider.

But the British rider did appreciate seeing the rivalry between Davies and Rea boil over in Superpole 2 during qualifying at Assen when the pair came to blows on and off track.

“It was the first WorldSBK race I ever went to and it was pretty cool,” Redding said at Assen. “Everyone was really chilled and the racing was good. Everyone is very calm and that's cool because it makes it a joy to go racing.

“Here in MotoGP there's so much tension but over there it's more relaxed and everyone is friends... except Chaz and Johnny at the minute! It's good to see some that though because if someone fucks up they should be called on it.”

Reflecting on his first impression of the World Superbike race two grid shake-up - where the podium trio from race one start in reverse order from row three with riders 4th-9th promoted up a row - Redding was intrigued by how it impacted the racing but ultimately felt empathy for his fellow riders as it would 'make or break' their race.

“In some ways it's a bit dangerous and also teams spend so much money to get to the front and then the grid is changed just to make it all a bit more interesting,” Redding said. “When you start from the third row it'll make or break your race.

“On Sunday Chaz looked to be struggling a bit for drive and he couldn't get through the field like Johnny and he went from battling for the win the day before to a race fighting for third because he spent a couple of extra laps getting past people that were easier for Johnny to pass. That's got to be frustrating.”

Redding currently sits 11th in the MotoGP world riders' championship, level on points with team-mate Danilo Petrucci, after the opening four rounds of the 2017 campaign.

World Superbikes heads to Imola this weekend for round five of the championship with Jonathan Rea holding a 64-point advantage over nearest rival Tom Sykes in the world title race thanks to his double victory in Assen.


Imola World Superbikes preview by Crash_net

Tagged as: Ducati , World Superbikes , Assen , Imola , Jonathan Rea , Chaz Davies , redding
« Take me back to the WSBK Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Redding, Argentinian MotoGP 2017
Paddock, Imola WSBK 2017
Paddock, Imola WSBK 2017
Track, Imola WSBK 2017
Track, Imola WSBK 2017
Track, Imola WSBK 2017
Track, Imola WSBK 2017
Track, Imola WSBK 2017
Finish line, Imola WSBK 2017
Finish line, Imola WSBK 2017
Track, Imola WSBK 2017
Track, Imola WSBK 2017
Pirelli tyre bay, Imola WSBK 2017
Pirelli tyres, Imola WSBK 2017
Pirelli tyres, Imola WSBK 2017
Jonathan Rea, Imola WSBK 2017
Jonathan Rea, Imola WSBK 2017
Jonathan Rea, Imola WSBK 2017

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


exloko

May 12, 2017 12:51 PM

the most impressive is WSBK still being WSBK even since Dorna take controll, i heard a pair of years ago some burd spanish slotted in directive who starts to take controll over SBK that he claims WSBK needs to be bad feeling, aggressive, polemic... and all that sht instead of be worry to maintain great race level as always have been, he dont mind about races, he only wnat bad thing to make audience... i prefer to be at the shadow of MotoGP if i am true and real and have good races and dont need all that sht wiht polemic with pathetic races, and half grid of pathetich money riders... when WSBK have some clash, is real, no fake, no false people talking lyes while smiling and have bad angry words against everything, guys, enjoy while it still have some good reminiszances, because is clear they wnat to erase all good things, to instaurate a kingdom of terror and every false things


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 