Redding: WorldSBK ‘calm and cool’ compared to MotoGP

Scott Redding says the relaxed atmosphere in the World Superbike paddock outshines MotoGP but was pleased to see the needle between Jonathan Rea and Chaz Davies develop at Assen.
The Octo Pramac Ducati rider took time out from his MotoGP schedule to attend his first World Superbike round at Assen two weeks ago and was impressed by the production-based series which he felt had a friendlier atmosphere stepping in as an outsider.
But the British rider did appreciate seeing the rivalry between Davies and Rea boil over in Superpole 2 during qualifying at Assen when the pair came to blows on and off track.
“It was the first WorldSBK race I ever went to and it was pretty cool,” Redding said at Assen. “Everyone was really chilled and the racing was good. Everyone is very calm and that's cool because it makes it a joy to go racing.
“Here in MotoGP there's so much tension but over there it's more relaxed and everyone is friends... except Chaz and Johnny at the minute! It's good to see some that though because if someone fucks up they should be called on it.”
Reflecting on his first impression of the World Superbike race two grid shake-up - where the podium trio from race one start in reverse order from row three with riders 4th-9th promoted up a row - Redding was intrigued by how it impacted the racing but ultimately felt empathy for his fellow riders as it would 'make or break' their race.
“In some ways it's a bit dangerous and also teams spend so much money to get to the front and then the grid is changed just to make it all a bit more interesting,” Redding said. “When you start from the third row it'll make or break your race.
“On Sunday Chaz looked to be struggling a bit for drive and he couldn't get through the field like Johnny and he went from battling for the win the day before to a race fighting for third because he spent a couple of extra laps getting past people that were easier for Johnny to pass. That's got to be frustrating.”
Redding currently sits 11th in the MotoGP world riders' championship, level on points with team-mate Danilo Petrucci, after the opening four rounds of the 2017 campaign.
World Superbikes heads to Imola this weekend for round five of the championship with Jonathan Rea holding a 64-point advantage over nearest rival Tom Sykes in the world title race thanks to his double victory in Assen.