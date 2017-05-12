Davies charges clear of Rea

Chaz Davies has stormed clear of World Superbike title rival Jonathan Rea in the second free practice session at Imola by pulling out almost half a second advantage.The Aruba.it Racing Ducati rider, who clashed on and off track with Rea at Assen, quickly went about beating the top FP1 time set by the defending World Superbike champion before reeling off a series of flying laps to lay down a fresh marker.The Welsh rider ended the session with a best lap of 1m 46.229s to pull out a gap to Rea who could only manage a 1m 46.694s in second place.However, Rea did produce a blitzing pace on a race run early in session to set-up an intriguing battle against Davies this weekend at Imola.Tom Sykes remains in close contention in third, with a best lap of 1m 47.125s, to stay ahead of Marco Melandri as both factory Kawasaki and Ducati riders stayed clear of the chasing pack.Xavi Fores held on to fifth spot for Barni Ducati despite falling for the second time at turn two early in FP2, while Pata Yamaha's Alex Lowes produced a late improvement to go sixth ahead of MV Agusta's Leon Camier.Michael van der Mark failed to better his FP1 top time but stayed inside the top ten places to secure an automatic entry in the Superpole 2 session along with Leandro Mercado on the IodaRacing Aprilia and Eugene Laverty on the Milwaukee Aprilia - despite the former MotoGP rider falling early on at turn 14 having run on to the grass which caused a brief red flag.Jordi Torres was the unlucky 11th rider for Althea BMW to miss out on an automatic spot in Superpole 2 having failed to improve his time on his final lap in FP2.It was another difficult start for Red Bull Honda with Nicky Hayden only 12th and his team-mate Stefan Bradl 13th ahead of Roman Ramos and Randy Krummenacher.