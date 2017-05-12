WSBK »

WSBK Italy: Davies keen to exploit late race pace

12 May 2017
Chaz Davies says improvements with his race pace on used tyres with his Aruba.it Racing Ducati could be key for victories at Imola
Chaz Davies says improvements with his race pace on used tyres with his Aruba.it Racing Ducati could be key for victories at his squad's home race weekend in Imola.

The Welsh rider is hungry to battle back in the World Superbike championship race having slipped to 84 points off runaway leader Jonathan Rea after the opening round rounds.

Davies claimed a double victory at Imola 12 months ago and picked up on that momentum in FP2 after a tricky morning session by setting the fastest time of the day with a 1m 46.229s and also demonstrating some impressive long run pace.

Davies says set-up changes between the two Friday practice sessions were vital and feels he has strong race pace on used tyres which should allow him to be quick consistently at Imola this weekend.

“This morning we weren't too comfortable out there, but we changed a few things in terms of tyres and setup in FP2, which allowed us to make a good step forward,” Davies said. “We set a good lap time, but the most important thing is our pace on used tyres, which is really close to our best lap, even though we still have a couple of areas to improve.

“To race here in Italy, so close to Ducati's headquarters, is special. Our supporters give us an extra motivation to do well.”

Davies completely dominated at Imola 12 months ago with a new lap record, Superpole and both race wins and will require the same to get his World Superbike title ambitions back on track having seen Rea win seven out of the opening eight races in 2017.


Imola World Superbikes preview by Crash_net
by Haydn Cobb

