Rea: We need to bridge gap to Davies

Jonathan Rea says his Friday free practice at Imola has been positive and is targeting on closing the deficit to timesheet-topper Chaz Davies ahead of Superpole and Saturday's race one.After being in charge of the morning session, the defending World Superbike champion ended FP2 second overall to Davies with a best lap of 1m 46.694s – almost half a second off his title rival – which he feels is a gap that needs shrinking in order to add to his seven wins from the opening eight races in 2017.Rea worked on finding the optimum spring balance to give a more comfortable front-end feeling to his factory Kawasaki ZX-10RR at Imola and despite progress is keen to hunt further gains in order to improve overall performance.“In agility and handling the bike is working really well and it is really consistent,” Rea said. “We just need more stability in the front - and we can only change that with more time. We worked with the spring balance in that second session and the more spring I had the more potential I was able to use. That means we need to change some bigger settings than those tomorrow to use all the potential on the brakes.“I am optimistic but for sure we need to bridge the gap to the fastest rider from today. There is actually quite a big gap at the front and Chaz is riding really strong here with good rhythm so we need to keep improving.“I did an interrupted long run, because of the red flag, but in the last laps I did one of my personal best times. It looks like we can push the tyre a bit more and I have some ideas about that.”