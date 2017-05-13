Davies stays clear of Rea, both Red Bull Hondas fall

Chaz Davies has maintained a half-second advantage over Jonathan Rea in a red flag-interrupted FP3 after Stefan Bradl crashed which caused debris to slide on to the track.The World Superbike title contenders traded fastest laps of the session but once the pace sharpened with a final run before qualifying Davies edged clear of both Rea and his team-mate Tom Sykes with a 1m 46.158s – pulling out half a second on the chasing pair.Marco Melandri held fourth on the factory Ducati ahead of Leon Camier on the MV Agusta and Eugene Laverty on the Milwaukee Aprilia to make it three Italian manufacturers inside the top six on home turf at Imola.FP3 was halted by a red flag with just under four minutes of the session remaining after Stefan Bradl crashed at turn 10 which spilled debris on to the track which needed clearing before the session could resume.Both Red Bull Hondas were in the gravel trap as Nicky Hayden suffered a fall at the exit of the final chicane inside the opening five minutes.Leandro Mercado also suffered an off but re-joined on the IodaRacing Aprilia, while a technical issue on the Althea BMW saw Jordi Torres fail to make it out on track for FP3.Further down the timesheet Michael van der Mark claimed seventh for Pata Yamaha ahead of Hayden, despite completing just two laps, as Randy Krummenacher and Mercado completed the top ten.