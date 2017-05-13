Davies grabs Imola pole for Ducati

Chaz Davies has delivered Aruba.it Racing Ducati pole position at its home round at Imola with Tom Sykes beating Jonathan Rea to second on the grid.The factory Ducati rider secured his second pole position of the season – and second consecutive straight Superpole at Imola – with a 1m 45.662s which just kept him ahead of Sykes by 0.032s.Using the new Pirelli qualifier tyre it was the Welsh rider's second flying lap which ensured he would start race one on pole position thanks to the lap time gains against the factory Kawasaki pair.World Superbike championship leader Rea will start from third on the grid having stayed clear of the chasing pack while MV Agusta enjoyed its best qualifying of the season with Leon Camier in fourth ahead of Marco Melandri on the factory Ducati.Eugene Laverty completes row two on the Milwaukee Aprilia to ensure three Italian manufacturers in the top six places.Xavi Fores heads up row three on the Barni Ducati in front of Leandro Mercado on the IodaRacing Aprilia, while it was a difficult qualifying for Pata Yamaha with Michael van der Mark a lowly ninth.Lorenzo Savadori rescued frustrating free practice sessions to take 10th on the grid in front of Alex Lowes as Stefan Bradl completed the Superpole 2 contenders having progress through the first session.Bradl's team-mate Nicky Hayden was the unlucky 13th rider who narrowly missed out on Superpole two and will start race one at Imola from row five.Althea BMW's Jordi Torres missed both FP3 and Superpole qualifying through illness and is a doubt for race one later on Saturday.