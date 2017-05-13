WSBK »

WSBK Italy: Rea: P2 means it was a good day

13 May 2017
Jonathan Rea says second place to Chaz Davies in race one at Imola can be considered a positive result having extended his championship lead.
Rea: P2 means it was a good day
WSBK Italy: Rea: P2 means it was a good day
Click here for full WorldSBK race one results from Imola

Jonathan Rea says looking at the World Superbike championship with a wider perspective second place to Chaz Davies in race one at Imola is a positive result having extended his points lead.

The defending World Superbike champion says he was ultimately powerless to halt Davies clear off at the front having raced 'on the limit' with his Kawasaki ZX-10RR but held on to second place after the race was prematurely halted by a red flag at the start of lap 14 after a fiery crash for Eugene Laverty.

With nearest rival in the championship Tom Sykes finishing third Rea has extended his points lead to 71, while seeing his advantage over Davies trimmed to 80 points, so is keen to focus on the positives ahead of race two on Sunday.

“In previous races I felt that if they could go faster I could go faster, that there was a little bit left in my pocket. This race I felt I was riding at the limit of my package a little bit,” Rea said. “I had better front end stability for sure today after we changed the geometry to give me more confidence in hard braking and trail braking.

“This is one of the hardest stop-and-go circuits on the calendar. We struggled last year and it was a relatively difficult race again today.

“But to only lose five points to Chaz, and increase my championship lead - it was a good day. I am sure the new grid procedure will throw a different kind of race tomorrow, as I will be starting from eighth place.”

Since 2011 every World Superbike race at Imola has been won by a rider starting from the front row of the grid, providing a big challenge for the podium trio of Davies, Rea and Marco Melandri starting in reverse order on row three with the race two grid shake-up.

The last victory at Imola from a rider off the front row came in 2010 when Carlos Checa did the double starting from ninth on the grid.
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Kawasaki , Imola , Marco Melandri , Eugene Laverty , Jonathan Rea , Tom Sykes , Chaz Davies , Carlos Checa
« Take me back to the WSBK Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Jonathan Rea, Race1, Imola WSBK 2017
Cluzel, WSS, Imola WSBK 2017
Cluzel, WSS, Imola WSBK 2017
Zaccone, WSS, Imola WSBK 2017
Morais, WSS, Imola WSBK 2017
Kunikawa, WSS, Imola WSBK 2017
Okubo, WSS, Imola WSBK 2017
Mulhauser, WSS, Imola WSBK 2017
Mulhauser, WSS, Imola WSBK 2017
Caricasulo, WSS, Imola WSBK 2017
Mulhauser, WSS, Imola WSBK 2017
Mulhauser, WSS, Imola WSBK 2017
Cluzel, WSS, Imola WSBK 2017
Mulhauser and Cluzel, WSS, Imola WSBK 2017
Morais, WSS, Imola WSBK 2017
Sofuoglu, WSS, Imola WSBK 2017
Kunikawa, WSS, Imola WSBK 2017
Gino Rea, WSS, Imola WSBK 2017

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 