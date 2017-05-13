Lowes checks on Laverty after ‘unlucky’ clash

Went to see @eugenelaverty really happy that he is ok, which is always the most important thing! Unfortunate incident to end a tough race. — Alex Lowes (@alexlowes22) May 13, 2017

Laverty's bike goes up in flames as he suffers a nasty crash 😱🔥 #ItalianWorldSBK pic.twitter.com/25swbArw6c — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) May 13, 2017

Alex Lowes says he went to see Eugene Laverty immediately after their high speed clash which forced a red flag stoppage of race one at Imola and is pleased he is okay.On lap 13 Laverty and Lowes clashed on the run down the Rivazza double left-hander which broke the brake lines on the Milwaukee Aprilia, leaving Laverty to make a split-second decision to jump off the RSV4 at around 160mph.Laverty's Aprilia smashed into the concrete barrier and instantly caught fire as the former MotoGP rider tumbled through the gravel trap. After being checked over at the World Superbike medical centre he was given the all-clear which came as relief to Lowes who saw the collision unfold in front of him.Lowes says he went to check on Laverty immediately after the race and was pleased to see his World Superbike rival was okay.“I hope that Eugene is okay – that's the most important thing,” Lowes said. “I passed him at the top of the hill, we had a bit of contact, and it looks like he lost his front brake. I am really happy that he is okay as it was a very unlucky incident.”At the red flag Lowes finished eighth place, just behind Pata Yamaha team-mate Michael van der Mark, but both riders have struggled to uncover a competitive pace on the YZF-R1 at the tight and twisty Imola circuit.“It has been a tough weekend but I was looking forward to the last few laps thinking that I could have put a good challenge on Michael,” he said. “Unfortunately, we are too far away from where we need to be, but we will try and improve the R1 a bit for tomorrow and try to improve the result.”