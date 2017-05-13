WSBK »

WSBK Italy: Lowes checks on Laverty after ‘unlucky’ clash

13 May 2017
Alex Lowes says he went to see Eugene Laverty immediately after their high speed clash which forced a red flag stoppage of race one.
Lowes checks on Laverty after ‘unlucky’ clash
WSBK Italy: Lowes checks on Laverty after ‘unlucky’ clash
Click here for full WorldSBK race one results from Imola

Alex Lowes says he went to see Eugene Laverty immediately after their high speed clash which forced a red flag stoppage of race one at Imola and is pleased he is okay.

On lap 13 Laverty and Lowes clashed on the run down the Rivazza double left-hander which broke the brake lines on the Milwaukee Aprilia, leaving Laverty to make a split-second decision to jump off the RSV4 at around 160mph.

Laverty's Aprilia smashed into the concrete barrier and instantly caught fire as the former MotoGP rider tumbled through the gravel trap. After being checked over at the World Superbike medical centre he was given the all-clear which came as relief to Lowes who saw the collision unfold in front of him.

Lowes says he went to check on Laverty immediately after the race and was pleased to see his World Superbike rival was okay.

“I hope that Eugene is okay – that's the most important thing,” Lowes said. “I passed him at the top of the hill, we had a bit of contact, and it looks like he lost his front brake. I am really happy that he is okay as it was a very unlucky incident.”

At the red flag Lowes finished eighth place, just behind Pata Yamaha team-mate Michael van der Mark, but both riders have struggled to uncover a competitive pace on the YZF-R1 at the tight and twisty Imola circuit.

“It has been a tough weekend but I was looking forward to the last few laps thinking that I could have put a good challenge on Michael,” he said. “Unfortunately, we are too far away from where we need to be, but we will try and improve the R1 a bit for tomorrow and try to improve the result.”





by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Yamaha , Aprilia , Milwaukee , Imola , Eugene Laverty , lowes , alex lowes , Michael Van der Mark
« Take me back to the WSBK Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Eugene Laverty, VD Mark and Alex Lowes, Race1, Imola WSBK 2017
Cluzel, WSS, Imola WSBK 2017
Cluzel, WSS, Imola WSBK 2017
Zaccone, WSS, Imola WSBK 2017
Morais, WSS, Imola WSBK 2017
Kunikawa, WSS, Imola WSBK 2017
Okubo, WSS, Imola WSBK 2017
Mulhauser, WSS, Imola WSBK 2017
Mulhauser, WSS, Imola WSBK 2017
Caricasulo, WSS, Imola WSBK 2017
Mulhauser, WSS, Imola WSBK 2017
Mulhauser, WSS, Imola WSBK 2017
Cluzel, WSS, Imola WSBK 2017
Mulhauser and Cluzel, WSS, Imola WSBK 2017
Morais, WSS, Imola WSBK 2017
Sofuoglu, WSS, Imola WSBK 2017
Kunikawa, WSS, Imola WSBK 2017
Gino Rea, WSS, Imola WSBK 2017

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 