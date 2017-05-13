WSBK »

WSBK Italy: Extra Ducati grunt powers Davies' victory charge

13 May 2017
Chaz Davies says his factory Ducati team's gains with his Panigale R's acceleration out of corners gave him the vital advantage.
Chaz Davies says his Aruba.it Racing Ducati team's improvements with his Panigale R's acceleration out of corners gave him the vital advantage he needed to control to a dominant race one victory at Imola.

Having stormed to pole position by extracting a second flying lap from the new Pirelli qualifying tyre, Davies bolted to a lights-to-flag victory and won by over six seconds despite the race being cut short by the red flag stoppage.

The factory Ducati rider, who has now won the last three consecutive World Superbike races at Imola, says his Panigale R's gains in acceleration out of low-speed chicanes and corners proved key to ease away from the chasing pack.

“This track really plays to me and to the bike, especially this year. In the last few races we've had a good step in acceleration and that is really important at these types of tracks with a lot of chicanes,” Davies said.

“Last year, and even in the early part of this season, we weren't quite there in that area but thanks to the guys at Ducati they've worked really hard at giving me something which really punches hard out of the corners. That helps and also for my riding style this track helps me exploits my strong points.

“I could see the gap was going up and I was controlling it in case the tyres started going off but in the end it was fine. My bike felt great and as good as it did from the first to the last lap. Big thanks to Ducati and the entire Aruba.it Racing Ducati squad.”

Davies trimmed Jonathan Rea's advantage over him to 79 points while closing the gap down to eight points on Tom Sykes for second place in the World Superbike championship standings.
by Haydn Cobb

