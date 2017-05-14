WSBK »

WSBK Italy: Davies in charge in warm-up

14 May 2017
Chaz Davies has maintained his place at the top in the World Superbike warm-up session ahead of Jonathan Rea and Tom Sykes.
WSBK Italy: Davies in charge in warm-up
Chaz Davies has maintained his place at the top in the World Superbike warm-up session ahead of Jonathan Rea and Tom Sykes in preparation for race two at Imola.

The Aruba.it Racing Ducati rider, who celebrated a dominant victory in race one on Saturday, kept hold of top spot throughout the warm-up session with a best lap of 1m 46.140s despite Rea producing a late improvement to move within two-tenths of a second of his title rival.

Sykes held third on the timesheet as he prepares to start from pole position in the race two grid shake-up, with Leon Camier on the MV Agusta and Xavi Fores on the Barni Ducati fourth and fifth respectively who will also start on the front row.

Marco Melandri continued to struggle to find outright sharp-end pace by ending the session sixth ahead of Argentine Leandro Mercado on the IodaRacing Aprilia and Pata Yamaha's Alex Lowes.

Jordi Torres made an impressive comeback from a sickness bug which ruled him out of qualifying and race one to end the session ninth overall for Althea BMW, with Michael van der Mark tenth on the Pata Yamaha.

Eugene Laverty bounced back from his fiery crash in race one for Milwaukee Aprilia in 11th as Red Bull Honda's Nicky Hayden split the Aprilia riders with Lorenzo Savadori in 13th.
by Haydn Cobb

