WSBK Italy: Davies celebrates ‘special’ back-to-back Imola doubles

14 May 2017
Chaz Davies has hailed his dominant double at Aruba.it Racing Ducati's home round as 'something special'.
Chaz Davies has hailed his dominant double at Aruba.it Racing Ducati's home round as 'something special' having been untouchable at Imola.

The Welsh rider produced a flawless race weekend with Superpole, two controlled victories and fastest laps in both races. Davies became the first rider to win at Imola starting off of the front row since 2010 when he charged from ninth on the grid with the race two grid shake-up rule after reeling in Tom Sykes and bolting clear.

Davies has now secured consecutive back-to-back double victories at Ducati's home event and is thrilled to have been the standard to beat against his World Superbike rivals.

“What a weekend! For the first time this year, I feel we've been the benchmark from the beginning,” Davies said. “We were able to find our rhythm on Friday, and it sort of snowballed from there. The team has done an awesome job, the bike worked superbly in both races, in different conditions, but today it was quite interesting.

“We got mixed up at the first start, but after the re-start we got a good launch and I was able to make some good moves that put us in a good position. Sykes' pace was strong, so I had to put my head down to hunt him and, once I caught him, I was able to set my own pace and that was good enough. Thanks to all the Italian fans for showing up this weekend, their push was something special.”

Davies trails Jonathan Rea by 74 points after the opening five rounds of the World Superbike championship having bounced back from a frustrating Assen round two weeks ago.
by Haydn Cobb

