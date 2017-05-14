Rea takes solace with extended championship lead

Jonathan Rea says despite a difficult race weekend at Imola a double podium is a useful return as he strengthens his place at the top of the World Superbike championship standings.The defending World Superbike champion's race two charge was hit by running across the gravel at the Variante Bassa chicane which forced him to recover from sixth to second place.By the time Rea got past factory Kawasaki team-mate Tom Sykes for second place on lap 12 Davies had already built up a four-second advantage which he was able to maintain until the chequered flag.Despite ultimately missing out to Davies in both races at Aruba.it Racing Ducati's home round, Rea has extend his World Superbike championship lead to 74 points after the opening five rounds – equivalent to almost three race wins.“It was difficult at times today especially because I made a mistake going into the Variante Bassa chicane at one point,” Rea said. “I lost all the track positions that I gained in the first few corners and that changed my race completely.“I feel that if I did not lose those I would have had something extra to - maybe not win the race - but for sure to go with Chaz. I got stuck behind some traffic after that but when I went through I was able to keep a consistent rhythm. I was too far back from Chaz but today we halved the winning margin compared to yesterday.“But I am generally content to have increased our championship lead, take 40 points and get on the podium twice at what is probably not our strongest track right now. It has been a really positive weekend.”