Lack of front feeling sees Melandri stuck behind Fores

Marco Melandri says set-up issues on his Aruba.it Racing Ducati denied him the confidence to get past Xavi Fores in race two at Imola which denied him a podium hunt.The Italian rider says a jumping rear tyre kept losing him traction out of corners while firing through the gears but his pace was also hampered by being unable to pass the Barni Ducati of Fores due to a lack of front-end feel at Imola which has traditionally few overtaking opportunities.Despite his frustrations at being unable to add to his race one podium in fifth place for the factory Ducati squad as its home event, Melandri relished racing in front of his local support and is keen to fight back at Donington Park.“It was a difficult day for us, and we can't be happy with the result because it's not representative of our potential,� Melandri said. “Yesterday we managed to step on the podium, but we already had some issues under acceleration and unfortunately we weren't able to solve them.“The rear kept losing contact with the ground while upshifting and this penalised us a lot coming out of slow corners. Also, I didn't have enough confidence with the front to try and pass Fores.“Still, I wanted to thank all the fans for their support, it was incredible and it made me really proud to represent the Italian flag on an Italian bike. We'll bounce back at Donington.�Melandri remains fourth in the World Superbike championship standings but now trails Tom Sykes in third by 36 points.