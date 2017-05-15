Sykes: Third our realistic maximum at Imola

Tom Sykes says finishing behind Chaz Davies and Jonathan Rea was likely to be his outright potential at Imola despite starting two rows ahead of the pair in race two.The Kawasaki Racing Team rider struggled in race one and missed out on the rostrum in fourth place. With the race two grid shake-up rule it gave Sykes an ideal opportunity to make amends with his front-running rivals all starting on the third row while he was on pole position.Despite leading for the opening six laps Sykes was eventually reeled in and passed by the dominant Davies on his Aruba.it Racing Ducati and on lap 12 conceded another place to Kawasaki team-mate Rea.Sykes felt given his race pace and compromises for an optimum package with his ZX-10RR at Imola third place was his 'realistic maximum� to act as damage limitation.“We had a good start to the race and I knew this was one of the opportunities I would have. I had to make a good start and push hard early on,� Sykes said. “I knew the speed of Chaz was incredible and I knew Jonathan would have good speed as well.“Jonathan and I were quite evenly matched on lap times. There were two areas of the track where I was not able to do my usual riding style and over a lap I was suffering with turning the bike. The lap times were not too bad.“Chaz had another step again but we were a big step in front of the other riders. We improved the bike set-up from yesterday a little bit, but third was probably our realistic maximum today.“I am relatively happy with the Sunday race but it was just the first race this weekend that let us down a bit.�Sykes has slipped to third in the World Superbike championship standings one point behind Davies but 75 points off of defending champion Rea.Sykes will be aiming to strike back at Donington Park where he has won eight consecutive World Superbike races, counting back to 2013, as he hopes to end his winless run which stretches back to Laguna Seca race one last July.