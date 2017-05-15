Fores stars for Barni Ducati at Imola

Xavi Fores has enjoyed a standout Imola race weekend for Barni Ducati with a double top five result plus beating factory Ducati rider Marco Melandri in race two.The Spanish rider's Imola round got off to a tricky start with two separate crashes both at turn two in Friday's free practice sessions which left him on the back foot in terms of race pace and set-up.But the former European Superstock 1000 and IDM Superbike champion was able to extract the full performance from his Ducati Panigale R for fifth place in the shortened race one.With a front row start for race two, Fores maintained a similarly impressive race pace while keeping Aruba.it Racing Ducati's Melandri behind him to clinch his equal-best result of the season with fourth place – matching his Assen race one result.“I didn't expect a race like race one because of problems we had on Friday, but I had a good start and I had a solid race pace on 1'47'',” Fores said. “I saw Tom Sykes and Marco Melandri in front of me but they was a little bit faster and for us the fifth place is like a podium.“I'm very, very happy for race two. Excluding the early part of the race we had the same race pace of the first pack and we I able to stay ahead of Melandri."Despite the two crashes on Friday it was a great weekend. Step by step we are closer to the podium and this give me a lot of motivation.”The double top five result at Imola has pushed Fores to sixth in the World Superbike championship standings and just 10 points off of Pata Yamaha's Alex Lowes.