WSBK »

WSBK Italy: Fores stars for Barni Ducati at Imola

15 May 2017
Xavi Fores has enjoyed a standout Imola round for Barni Ducati with a double top five result and beating factory Ducati rider Marco Melandri.
Fores stars for Barni Ducati at Imola
WSBK Italy: Fores stars for Barni Ducati at Imola
Click here for full WorldSBK race two results from Imola

Xavi Fores has enjoyed a standout Imola race weekend for Barni Ducati with a double top five result plus beating factory Ducati rider Marco Melandri in race two.

The Spanish rider's Imola round got off to a tricky start with two separate crashes both at turn two in Friday's free practice sessions which left him on the back foot in terms of race pace and set-up.

But the former European Superstock 1000 and IDM Superbike champion was able to extract the full performance from his Ducati Panigale R for fifth place in the shortened race one.

With a front row start for race two, Fores maintained a similarly impressive race pace while keeping Aruba.it Racing Ducati's Melandri behind him to clinch his equal-best result of the season with fourth place – matching his Assen race one result.

“I didn't expect a race like race one because of problems we had on Friday, but I had a good start and I had a solid race pace on 1'47'',” Fores said. “I saw Tom Sykes and Marco Melandri in front of me but they was a little bit faster and for us the fifth place is like a podium.

“I'm very, very happy for race two. Excluding the early part of the race we had the same race pace of the first pack and we I able to stay ahead of Melandri.

"Despite the two crashes on Friday it was a great weekend. Step by step we are closer to the podium and this give me a lot of motivation.”

The double top five result at Imola has pushed Fores to sixth in the World Superbike championship standings and just 10 points off of Pata Yamaha's Alex Lowes.

Tagged as: Yamaha , Ducati , Assen , Imola , Marco Melandri , Tom Sykes , fores , alex lowes , xavi fores
« Take me back to the WSBK Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Fores and Melandri, WSBK race2, Imola WSBK 2017
Savadori, Imola WSBK 2017
Savadori, Imola WSBK 2017
Hayden, Imola WSBK 2017
Sykes, Imola WSBK 2017
Jonathan Rea, Imola WSBK 2017
Alex Lowes, Imola WSBK 2017
Eugene Laverty, Imola WSBK 2017
Pitlane walk, Imola WSBK 2017
Savadori, Imola WSBK 2017
Eugene Laverty, Imola WSBK 2017
Eugene Laverty, pitlane walk, Imola WSBK 2017
Savadori, Imola WSBK 2017
Savadori, Imola WSBK 2017
Paddock, Imola WSBK 2017
Pitlane walk, Imola WSBK 2017
Pitlane walk, Imola WSBK 2017
Eugene Laverty, Imola WSBK 2017

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 