Fores stars for Barni Ducati at Imola

Xavi Fores has enjoyed a standout Imola race weekend for Barni Ducati with a double top five result plus beating factory Ducati rider Marco Melandri in race two.
The Spanish rider's Imola round got off to a tricky start with two separate crashes both at turn two in Friday's free practice sessions which left him on the back foot in terms of race pace and set-up.
But the former European Superstock 1000 and IDM Superbike champion was able to extract the full performance from his Ducati Panigale R for fifth place in the shortened race one.
With a front row start for race two, Fores maintained a similarly impressive race pace while keeping Aruba.it Racing Ducati's Melandri behind him to clinch his equal-best result of the season with fourth place – matching his Assen race one result.
“I didn't expect a race like race one because of problems we had on Friday, but I had a good start and I had a solid race pace on 1'47'',” Fores said. “I saw Tom Sykes and Marco Melandri in front of me but they was a little bit faster and for us the fifth place is like a podium.
“I'm very, very happy for race two. Excluding the early part of the race we had the same race pace of the first pack and we I able to stay ahead of Melandri.
"Despite the two crashes on Friday it was a great weekend. Step by step we are closer to the podium and this give me a lot of motivation.”
The double top five result at Imola has pushed Fores to sixth in the World Superbike championship standings and just 10 points off of Pata Yamaha's Alex Lowes.