WSBK Italy: Lowes struggles for Pata Yamaha gains at Imola

15 May 2017
Alex Lowes feels sixth place in race two at Imola was the most his Pata Yamaha could produce having struggled for performance steps.
Alex Lowes feels sixth place in race two at Imola was the most his Pata Yamaha could produce having struggled all race weekend hunting performance gains at the iconic Italian circuit.

After being involved in a scary incident with Milwaukee Aprilia's Eugene Laverty which red flagged race one, Lowes was determined to make a step up in race two but conceded he never found the optimum set-up and performance to challenge higher than sixth at Imola in a challenging round for the Pata Yamaha team.

Lowes has paid credit to his Crescent Racing-run squad for its efforts trying to improve the YZF-R1 at the tight and twisty Imola circuit and is determined to make amends at his home round at Donington Park in two weeks.

“It was a tough race two, the guys have worked really hard this weekend; it is so easy to look back on a weekend in hindsight and say we could have done this, we could have done that,” Lowes said. “At Imola we just couldn't find the performance we needed from the bike, the guys never stopped trying and in the race sixth place was all we could manage.

“It was a tough race for me, but the least my team deserve is for me to give everything I've got until the end.

“We could only finish sixth, I am reasonably happy as it was the best I could do with what we had, but I am not happy because we were too far from the front. We will try and learn some things from the weekend, and we will be pushing hard at the next round at Donington.”

Lowes, who holds on to fifth place in the World Superbike riders' championship, was forced to withdraw from his home round at Donington Park last year due too much discomfort from a broken collarbone sustained at Sepang two weeks earlier.

