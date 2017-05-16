WSBK »

WSBK Italy: Hayden hampered by lost balance weight

16 May 2017
Nicky Hayden says he was on for a top six at Imola until he lost a balance weight off a wheel which dented his Red Bull Honda pace.
WSBK Italy: Hayden hampered by lost balance weight
Nicky Hayden says he was on for a top six finish in race two at Imola until he lost a balance weight off a wheel which dented his pace on the Red Bull Honda.

After Hayden's opening race at Imola ended prematurely with an electrical fault on his Fireblade CBR1000RR SP2, the former MotoGP world champion had been hungry to make amends in race two and was comfortably in the top six battle over the opening two thirds of the race.

But a loose balance weight came off of one of Hayden's wheels which instantly created vibration and instability. That meant Hayden dropped to 12th place by the chequered flag to cap a frustrating race weekend for Red Bull Honda.

“My second start to the race was not as great but I still managed to move up a couple of places,” Hayden said. “I was able to stay in the group fighting for sixth place for the majority of the race and I was running better than at any time over the weekend, but unfortunately towards the end I lost a balance weight off the wheel which caused a vibration.

“I couldn't keep the pace, otherwise I could have been a bit closer. It's been quite a hard weekend for us, but it's behind us now and hopefully we will get back in the right direction at Donington Park.”

Hayden has fallen to 13th in the World Superbike riders' championship after the opening five rounds while Red Bull Honda continues to struggle to solve ongoing issues to extract the maximum performance from the new Fireblade.
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Honda , Donington Park , Nicky Hayden , Imola , hayden
Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Hayden, Imola WSBK 2017
Savadori, Imola WSBK 2017
Savadori, Imola WSBK 2017
Sykes, Imola WSBK 2017
Jonathan Rea, Imola WSBK 2017
Alex Lowes, Imola WSBK 2017
Eugene Laverty, Imola WSBK 2017
Pitlane walk, Imola WSBK 2017
Savadori, Imola WSBK 2017
Eugene Laverty, Imola WSBK 2017
Eugene Laverty, pitlane walk, Imola WSBK 2017
Savadori, Imola WSBK 2017
Savadori, Imola WSBK 2017
Paddock, Imola WSBK 2017
Pitlane walk, Imola WSBK 2017
Pitlane walk, Imola WSBK 2017
Eugene Laverty, Imola WSBK 2017
Jonathan Rea, Imola WSBK 2017

