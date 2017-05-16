Sickbay to P8 for Torres

Jordi Torres has leapt from his sickbed at Imola to charge to eighth place in race two for Althea BMW.The Spanish rider had his Imola race weekend thrown into jeopardy by a sickness bug which forced him out of Saturday's action including race one, marking his first DNS since joining the World Superbike paddock in 2015.Having recovered from the illness by Sunday morning, Torres stormed from the back of the grid to eighth place at the Italian circuit but felt a stronger result was taken away from him by the hotter track conditions."We had a good race, fortunately I've recovered after Saturday's illness and that didn't affect me at all during the race,” Torres said. “Starting last on the grid, it wasn't easy of course, but I was able to quickly get into a good rhythm.“I hoped to be able to do a little more actually but in these conditions with the tyre that we used but it was the best I could do.”Torres has thanks his team and Clinica Mobile for helping him recover from the sickness bug and is keen to continue to repay them next time out at Donington Park.“I thank the team, the result is good considering we lost the whole day yesterday and then I want to thank the Clinica Mobile, because without their help I wouldn't have been able to do what I did today,” he said.Torres has held on to eighth place in the World Superbike riders' championship by a single point after Leon Camier crashed out of race two on the MV Agusta.