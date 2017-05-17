WSBK »

WSBK Italy: PICTURES: Laverty bounces back from fiery fall

17 May 2017
Eugene Laverty has battled back from his fiery crash at Imola to secure his best result of the season.
Eugene Laverty has battled back from his fiery crash which forced the premature stoppage of race one at Imola to secure his best result of the season on his comeback to the World Superbike championship with Milwaukee Aprilia.

Laverty, who finished runner-up to Tom Sykes in the 2013 World Superbike championship on a Aprilia, fought his way to seventh place in race two to rescue his Imola round with his best result in 2017.

The former MotoGP rider felt it was an important result immediately after his race one off when a collision with Pata Yamaha's Alex Lowes broke his brake lines and he was forced into a split-second jump off his Milwaukee Aprilia at Rivazza which smashed into a safety barrier and dramatically set alight.

“I am content to finish the race, that was the main thing after having an accident like that on Saturday, to get back on the horse and back in the fight again,” Laverty said. “We were there fighting with the Yamahas and that is our race right now, unfortunately we can't get after the front guys.

“Seventh is our best result of the year so we need to make some headway, but as things stand it was a good race.

“We learnt so much, especially in regard to the weight distribution which we've struggled with. It confirmed our thoughts over the last few rounds of the direction we need to take, and hopefully some of the ideas we have to try at Donington Park will move us forward.”

Laverty makes a split-second decision to jump off his Milwaukee Aprilia with its broken brake lines (pic: Gold&Goose).


Laverty begins his tumble through the gravel… (pic: Gold&Goose).


Laverty loses his visor in the fall but fortunately avoided any serious injury (pic: Gold&Goose).


His Milwaukee Aprilia hits the wall and the fuel tank instantly ignites (pic: Gold&Goose).


Laverty's bike is engulfed in flames but his crew pulls off a remarkable repair for race two (pic: Gold&Goose).


Race marshals were on hand to put out the bike fire (pic: Gold&Goose).
by Haydn Cobb

