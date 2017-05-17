Nicky Hayden injured in 'serious' accident

WSBK »

17 May 2017
Worrying news from Italy...
Nicky Hayden injured in 'serious' road accident
2006 MotoGP champion Nicky Hayden has been taken to hospital after a 'serious' road accident in Italy.

According to RiminiToday the popular 35-year-old American, currently competing in his second season of World Superbike with Ten Kate Honda, was struck by a car while training on his bicycle.

Pictures show substantial damage to the front windscreen of the Peugeot, with Hayden said to have been treated at the scene for severe chest and head trauma before being transported to hospital.

More to follow...

UPDATE: RiminiToday reports that Nicky Hayden has now been moved from hospital in Rimini to Bufalini Hospital in Cesena and remains in a serious condition.

UPDATE: Tweets from Nicky Hayden's Honda World Superbike team following this afternoon's road accident in Italy:




