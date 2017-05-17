Nicky Hayden injured in 'serious' accident

UPDATE:

Thank you to all Nicky's fans for your support after his accident. He's receiving medical attention in Italy, and we must now be patient… — Honda WSBK (@HondaWSBK) May 17, 2017

… The medical teams are working hard, and we will provide updates as soon as they are available — Honda WSBK (@HondaWSBK) May 17, 2017

.. all we can confirm is that Nicky was involved in an incident while cycling & has been transferred to a hospital near Rimini for treatment — Honda WSBK (@HondaWSBK) May 17, 2017



Update as of 20:00 CET: Nicky was taken to the Cesena hospital for further treatment and possible surgery. — MotoGP™ 🇫🇷🏁 (@MotoGP) May 17, 2017



2006 MotoGP champion Nicky Hayden has been taken to hospital after a 'serious' road accident in Italy.According tothe popular 35-year-old American, currently competing in his second season of World Superbike with Ten Kate Honda, was struck by a car while training on his bicycle.Pictures show substantial damage to the front windscreen of the Peugeot, with Hayden said to have been treated at the scene for severe chest and head trauma before being transported to hospital.UPDATE:reports that Nicky Hayden has now been moved from hospital in Rimini to Bufalini Hospital in Cesena and remains in a serious condition.The official World Superbike Twitter account has stated the American rider has been taken to the Cesena hospital on Thursday night (17th May) for further treatment and may require surgery.Tweets from Nicky Hayden's Honda World Superbike team following this afternoon's road accident in Italy:UPDATE: Dorna states possible surgery for Nicky Hayden. There is still no official word on the American's condition and it may take until tomorrow to understand the full extent of his injuries: