WSBK »

Nicky Hayden condition 'remains extremely critical'

18 May 2017
Nicky Hayden remains in an 'extremely critical' condition following his road accident in Italy yesterday, the 'prognosis is reserved'.
Nicky Hayden condition 'remains extremely critical'
Nicky Hayden condition 'remains extremely critical'
The Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team has given a new update on Nicky Hayden, describing his condition as 'extremely critical'.

The former MotoGP World Champion was seriously injured in an accidet whilst cycling near Misano in Italy.

Honda's latest update, at 16.00GMT, says Hayden has suffered a 'serious polytrauma with subsequent serious cerebral damage'. His condition remains 'extremely critical'.

He has now been joined by his family.

Full statement below

'The Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team would like to share the latest news on Nicky Hayden.

'As well as having his fiancé Jackie by his side, Nicky has now been joined by his brother Tommy and mother Rose who arrived in Italy from the United States earlier today.

'Below is a statement on Nicky's condition from the Maurizio Bufalini Hospital in Cesena, Italy.

“Nicky Hayden's clinical condition remains extremely critical.

"The young man, who is still in the intensive care unit of Cesena's Bufalini hospital, has suffered a serious polytrauma with subsequent serious cerebral damage.

"The prognosis remains reserved."'

Tagged as: Honda , Nicky Hayden
« Take me back to the WSBK Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Hayden, Thai WSBK 2017
Hayden, Australian WSBK, 2017
Hayden, Imola WSBK 2017
Hayden, WSBK race2, Imola WSBK 2017
Hayden, WSBK race2, Imola WSBK 2017
Hayden, WSBK race2, Imola WSBK 2017
Hayden, WSBK race2, Imola WSBK 2017
Hayden, WSBK race2, Imola WSBK 2017
Hayden, WSBK race2, Imola WSBK 2017
Hayden, Imola WSBK 2017
Hayden, Imola WSBK 2017
Hayden, Imola WSBK 2017
Hayden, Race1, Imola WSBK 2017
Hayden, Race1, Imola WSBK 2017
Hayden, Race1, Imola WSBK 2017
Hayden, Imola WSBK 2017
Hayden, Imola WSBK 2017
Hayden practice wheel change, Imola WSBK 2017

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


Don-R

May 18, 2017 4:55 PM

That's a very worrying and saddening update. All that fans, friends and family can do is stay positive and hope for the best.

Jim Clausen

May 18, 2017 6:25 PM

I met Nicky at Daytona Speedway 17 years ago. My impression was he was a very talented young man, laden with charisma and humility. That's a rare combination for anyone, yet alone a top flight racer. We are all pulling for you, Nicky!


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 