Dixon set for World Superbike wildcard

Jake Dixon will make his World Superbike championship debut with a wildcard entry at Donington Park with RAF Regular & Reserves Kawasaki.The 21-year-old, who is enjoying his first full MCE British Superbike campaign this year, has been granted a wildcard entry at the British round of the World Superbike championship.As well as giving the promising youngster vital experience on the world stage, the Lee Hardy Racing-run squad is keen to gain essential track time having switched from BMW to Kawasaki machinery during the winter.Therefore, Dixon is keen to treat it purely as a test without focusing on outright results at Donington Park as he ramps up preparations for the resumption of the BSB season at Knockhill in June.“This is a test session for us, pure and simple,” Dixon said. “To be honest, it will be great to be on the same track as my fellow Kawasaki riders Jonathan Rea and Tom Sykes, who are both great champions, but we have to focus on what we are there for and that is to get our base settings nailed before the next BSB round. It will be interesting to see the difference between the BSB spec to the full blown World Superbike.“The team have told me that there are a number of things that we need to try over that weekend and we aren't going start comparing ourselves to the WSBK guys. We need to focus on a better performance at Donington than we put in at the first BSB round in terms of lap times and tyre consistency.“I hope we come away from the weekend in a really good position to set us up well for the next round of BSB where I want to be fighting at the front.”Dixon's team manager Lee Hardy, who has recently recruited Glen Richards to RAF Reserves Kawasaki as part of Dixon's crew, feels his team can make huge progress with useful track time at a circuit it has already raced at in 2017. Donington Park hosted the opening BSB round in April.“We made massive steps at the last round at Oulton Park and it will be good to go back to a circuit we have already visited this season as comparison will be key for us,” Hardy said. “Yes the bike is new to us for this year; however personnel within the team at the start of the season held the project back.“This required me to make some changes and since bringing Glen Richards into the team we have made huge steps in the right direction. Jake hasn't had anything like enough laps so far to make the headway we expected so this experience will only be of benefit to him and allow Jake and the team to return to round four of the MCE British Superbike Championship at Knockhill hopefully with a much better package.“With two hours alone on Friday, we can find a really good direction with the bike – the team have opted to run the same bike that Jake rides every weekend at BSB, it make sense to do this and optimise the track time so that all information is relevant.“There is a structure for Jake to follow and they will be making adjustments at the end of each further session on Saturday and Sunday. It's an ideal way for us as there is plenty of time and no pressure on us to perform.”Dixon will be the second wildcard entry for the British round of World Superbikes alongside Leon Haslam who will ride a second bike at Puccetti Kawasaki.