Nicky Hayden - Official updates

Update at 11:28, Saturday 20th May:
From Red Bull Honda WSBK Team:
"Update from Bufalini Hospital - Nicky Hayden's condition remains critical. His clinical picture is unchanged."
Update at 19:45, Friday 19th May:
Statement by the Maurizio Bufalini Hospital in Cesena (Italy):
“The clinical picture of Nicky Hayden remains unchanged. His condition is still extremely critical.
“He is still in the intensive care unit of Cesena's Maurizio Bufalini Hospital and the prognosis stays reserved.”
Update at 10:00, Friday 19th May:
MotoGP's official twitter account has given a brief update:
"Nicky Hayden remains in an extremely serious condition in the Intensive Care unit in hospital.
"The prognosis remains guarded."
Update at 16:00, Thursday 19th May:
From Red Bull Honda WSBK Team:
"The Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team would like to share the latest news on Nicky Hayden.
"As well as having his fiancé Jackie by his side, Nicky has now been joined by his brother Tommy and mother Rose who arrived in Italy from the United States earlier today.
"Below is a statement on Nicky's condition from the Maurizio Bufalini Hospital in Cesena, Italy.
'Nicky Hayden's clinical condition remains extremely critical.
'The young man, who is still in the intensive care unit of Cesena's Bufalini hospital, has suffered a serious polytrauma with subsequent serious cerebral damage.
'The prognosis remains reserved.' "
Statement from Nicky Hayden's Red Bull Honda Team:
"Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team rider Nicky Hayden was involved in an incident while cycling near Rimini, Italy yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, 17th May)
"Following the incident, Nicky was treated on site by medical staff and then taken by ambulance to a hospital near Rimini for immediate treatment. Once Nicky's condition was stabilised, he was transferred to Maurizio Bufalini Hospital in Cesena and remains in the hospital's intensive care unit.
"Members of Nicky's team and his fiancé are with him in the hospital.
"We would like to thank everyone for their kind wishes and messages of support and the assistance of emergency and medical services. Once an official statement regarding Nicky's condition is released by the hospital or Nicky's family, a further update from the team will be issued."
