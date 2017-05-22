WSBK »

Red Bull Honda pays tribute to Nicky Hayden

22 May 2017
Nicky Hayden's World Superbike championship team Red Bull Honda has paid tribute to their rider who has succumbed to injuries during a training incident.
Nicky Hayden's World Superbike championship team Red Bull Honda has paid tribute to their rider who has succumbed to injuries during a training incident on his bicycle last week.

The Ten Kate Racing-run Red Bull Honda squad has been giving regular updates on the 2006 MotoGP world champion's condition since the incident last Wednesday and have confirmed his passing on Monday night (22nd May) in a statement:

“It is with great sadness that Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team has to announce that Nicky Hayden has succumbed to injuries suffered during an incident while riding his bicycle last Wednesday.

“Nicky passed away at 19:09 CEST this evening at Maurizio Bufalini Hospital in Cesena, Italy. His fiancée Jackie, mother Rose and brother Tommy were at his side.

“Throughout his career Nicky's professionalism and fighting spirit was greatly valued and carried him to numerous successes, including his childhood dream of being crowned MotoGP World Champion with Honda in 2006. As well as being a true champion on the track, Nicky was a fan favourite off it due to his kind nature, relaxed demeanour, and the huge smile he invariably carried everywhere.

“Nothing says more about Nicky's character than the overwhelming response expressed by fellow racers and his legions of fans over the past few days. Jackie and his family are truly grateful for the countless prayers and well wishes for Nicky.

“The 'Kentucky Kid' will be sorely missed by all that ever had the pleasure of meeting him or the privilege to see him race a motorcycle around a track, be it dirt or asphalt.

“The racing world says goodbye to one of its dearest sons. Rest in peace Nicholas 'Nicky' Patrick Hayden.”

