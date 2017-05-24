WSBK »

24 May 2017
Red Bull Honda has confirmed it will race at this weekend's Donington Park round of World Superbikes in memory of rider Nicky Hayden.
WSBK Great Britain: Red Bull Honda to race on in memory of Hayden
Red Bull Honda has confirmed it will race at Donington Park this weekend in World Superbikes in memory of rider Nicky Hayden who passed away on Monday.

Since the news of Hayden's tragic death after a cycling incident in Rimini was announced, there has been an outpouring of emotion and tributes from across the motorsport world which was led by the American's World Superbike team.

The Ten Kate Racing-run Red Bull Honda squad, who had worked with Hayden since his switch to World Superbikes from MotoGP in 2016, will prepare for the British round at Donington Park this weekend and will take part in the race weekend as tribute to their lost rider.

In an emotional statement Ronald Ten Kate has shed light on the enthusiasm and passion Hayden brought to the team and has sent his condolences to Hayden's family.

“This is a huge shock to me, the whole team, the World Superbike paddock and actually the entire racing world,” Ten Kate said. “We only had the pleasure to work with Nicky for one-and-a-half years but we came to know him like all his previous teams spoke about him: fanatical about bikes, hard-working, charismatic but above all, he was pure and genuine. He was Nicky!

“He will be missed by all of us and I hope he will be an example for any young talent trying to reach the top as Nicky did himself. We wish the Hayden family and his fiancée Jackie all the strength they will need. Rest in peace Nicky Hayden.”

Honda's WorldSBK operations manager Marco Chini has echoed Ten Kate's sentiments and says he will be sorely missed by the entire team.

“It seems impossible that Nicky is no longer with us. Nicky was not only an outstanding rider, but also a shining example of sporting ethos and professionalism,” Chini said. “The “Kentucky Kid” perfectly represented the values of the sport and the American school of motorcycling.

"The level of affection and support that the global sports community has shown Nicky demonstrates how much his kind persona and his genuine passion for motorcycling have left a mark in the hearts of motorsport enthusiasts and insiders, and his incredible legion of fans around the world.

“It is such a shame we only had eighteen months working together, but we have many happy memories during this time. Seeing Nicky return to the top step of the podium in Sepang last year was very special and also his podium at Laguna Seca was a real proud moment as Nicky was always so passionate when racing in front of his home fans.

“Thank you for everything Nicky; we will always remember you fondly, and you will be sorely missed.”

Red Bull Honda is expected to run just Stefan Bradl for the British round this weekend (26-28 May) as a mark of respect to Hayden and his family.
