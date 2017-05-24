Rea out to put record right at Donington Park

Jonathan Rea says ending his win drought at his home around will be the key objective this weekend against Kawasaki team-mate Tom Sykes who has dominated at Donington Park in recent seasons.Sykes has claimed a quadruple of double race wins at Donington Park, plus three pole positions, to leave him undefeated at the British track since 2013.Rea was the last World Superbike rider to win at the circuit before Sykes' victory run in 2012's race two for Ten Kate Honda. With the momentum of seven wins in the opening 10 races in 2017, Rea is keen to halt his team-mate's domination at their home round.“I'm really excited about coming back to Donington Park after a great start to the season,” Rea said. “The track itself is a lot of fun but it is also challenging to find a good balance between stability in the heavy braking areas, and agility in the fast and flowing parts. After Imola we have a better understanding of our bike and I'm looking forward to putting some new set-up ideas in place.“I have received great support at the past at Donington and I know a lot of people are travelling from Northern Ireland, so it will definitely have the 'home race' feel. It's been a long time since I won at Donington so putting that right is the main target of the weekend.”Rea currently holds a 74-point advantage over nearest challenger Chaz Davies in the World Superbike riders' championship as he charges towards an unprecedented third consecutive world title.The Donington Park race weekend will be an emotional affair after the tragic passing of Red Bull Honda's Nicky Hayden in a cycling incident which was announced on Monday.