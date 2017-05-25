Haslam aims ‘to upset a few factory boys’ at Donington Park

Leon Haslam says he is targeting the rostrum in his World Superbike wildcard entry with Puccetti Kawasaki at Donington Park to break the factory Kawasaki and Ducati domination.The MCE British Superbike championship leader is preparing for a one-off World Superbike return at his home round having secured a deal with Puccetti Kawasaki and is confident of immediately being on the sharp-end pace at a circuit he grew up at.Haslam, who claimed a dominant double at the Leicestershire circuit when it hosted the 2017 BSB season-opener in April, says a pre-season test while filling in for the injured Randy Krummenacher in Portugal has given him confidence in the Puccetti Kawasaki package to fight for podiums.“I am super excited and after managing to do two-day with the team in Portimao I know the Kawasaki package is strong,” Haslam said. “Tom [Sykes] and Jonathan [Rea] are obviously proving that this year and for me it is exciting to see where I can put the Puccetti Kawasaki."I know the circuit and in 2015 on the Aprilia I was only a tenth off of the lap record so I know I've got the pace there, I have just to understand the bike, the team and how we can try to upset a few of the factory boys.“I want to try to challenge for the podium. The factory Kawasaki and Ducati riders have had a lockout on the podium for so many races so it would be nice to challenge with those boys and try to beat the Ducatis. The Kawasaki chassis is something similar to what I had in BSB last year and the electronics is something I'll be getting my head around and learning.“Luckily, the two-day test at Portimao highlighted that I had to ride the bike differently and set up the bike quite differently to use the electronics. It is easier to ride but then to get the extra few tenths out of it you have got to adapt in a short period of time. I know the track well enough so that should help and speed the process up to get the most out of it.”The last non-factory Kawasaki or Ducati rider to reach the World Superbike podium was Sylvain Guintoli on the Pata Yamaha when he finished third in race one in Qatar last year.Haslam, who wildcarded for Pedercini Kawasaki at last year's Qatar event, ended his last full-time stint in World Superbikes with a victory in the 2015 season finale for Aprilia.