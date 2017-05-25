Bradl to honour Hayden for Red Bull Honda

Stefan Bradl says he aims to 'pay tribute to Nicky Hayden' in the best possible way' by keeping the Red Bull Honda flag flying at Donington Park this weekend.The Ten Kate Racing-run Red Bull Honda squad made the decision to race at the British round of World Superbikes this weekend as a tribute to Hayden who passed away on Monday (22nd May) from his injuries suffered in a cycling incident in Rimini.Hayden's famous #69 will be present at Donington Park with the team keeping his Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade SP2 in his pit-box all race weekend as a mark of respect, with team-mate Bradl the sole rider for the team this weekend.Bradl hopes to do his team-mate justice at the British round by racing in tribute for the American rider in what will be an extremely emotional round for everyone involved.“This weekend is going to be very difficult for everybody,” Bradl said. “Nicky was a racer, was born and raised into a racing family and all his life was about enjoying racing, so we will be here to keep his passion alive and pay tribute to him the best possible way.“Donington is a track I know from my time in the 125cc World Championship, and I have raced here twice already. As I said it won't be an easy round, but we will do our best in his name.”Red Bull Honda and series organisers Dorna have arranged a minute's silence on the grid at 14:00BST before the opening World Superbike race will all riders, teams and fans with various other tributes expected throughout the race weekend.