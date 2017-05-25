WSBK »

WSBK Great Britain: Bradl to honour Hayden for Red Bull Honda

25 May 2017
Stefan Bradl aims to 'pay tribute to Nicky Hayden' in the best possible way' by keeping the Red Bull Honda flag flying at Donington Park.
Bradl to honour Hayden for Red Bull Honda
WSBK Great Britain: Bradl to honour Hayden for Red Bull Honda
Stefan Bradl says he aims to 'pay tribute to Nicky Hayden' in the best possible way' by keeping the Red Bull Honda flag flying at Donington Park this weekend.

The Ten Kate Racing-run Red Bull Honda squad made the decision to race at the British round of World Superbikes this weekend as a tribute to Hayden who passed away on Monday (22nd May) from his injuries suffered in a cycling incident in Rimini.

Hayden's famous #69 will be present at Donington Park with the team keeping his Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade SP2 in his pit-box all race weekend as a mark of respect, with team-mate Bradl the sole rider for the team this weekend.

Bradl hopes to do his team-mate justice at the British round by racing in tribute for the American rider in what will be an extremely emotional round for everyone involved.

“This weekend is going to be very difficult for everybody,” Bradl said. “Nicky was a racer, was born and raised into a racing family and all his life was about enjoying racing, so we will be here to keep his passion alive and pay tribute to him the best possible way.

“Donington is a track I know from my time in the 125cc World Championship, and I have raced here twice already. As I said it won't be an easy round, but we will do our best in his name.”

Red Bull Honda and series organisers Dorna have arranged a minute's silence on the grid at 14:00BST before the opening World Superbike race will all riders, teams and fans with various other tributes expected throughout the race weekend.
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Honda , Donington Park , Nicky Hayden , Bradl
« Take me back to the WSBK Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Hayden and Bradl, Aragon WSBK 2017
Pata Yamah Marchesini wheels, Donington WSBK 2017
Pirelli tyre technician, Donington WSBK 2017
Non slip surface on wheel rims, Donington WSBK 2017
Tyre and wheel sensor, Donington WSBK 2017
Davies rear facing camera, Donington WSBK 2017
Camera on Davies bike, Donington WSBK 2017
Electronics on Aruba.it Davies bike, Donington WSBK 2017
Akrapovic on Davies bike, Donington WSBK 2017
Technician working on Jonathan Rea bike, Donington WSBK 2017
Rear suspension on Camier MV Augusta bike, Donington WSBK 2017
Switch gear on Camier bike, Donington WSBK 2017
Brakes and Suspension on Camier bike, Donington WSBK 2017
Camier bike, Donington WSBK 2017
Red Bull Honda garage, Donington WSBK 2017
Tyre sensors, Donington WSBK 2017
Pata Yamaha switch gear, Donington WSBK 2017
Pata Yamaha switch gear, Donington WSBK 2017

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 