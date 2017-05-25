WSBK »

WSBK Great Britain: Davies: Sykes still the benchmark at Donington Park

25 May 2017
Chaz Davies says Tom Sykes remains the man to beat at Donington Park off the back of four consecutive double victories on home turf.
Chaz Davies says Tom Sykes remains the man to beat at Donington Park off the back of four consecutive double victories on home turf as he hopes to carry momentum from the double victory last time out at Imola.

The Aruba.it Racing Ducati rider moved up to second in the World Superbike riders' championship thanks to his double win at his team's home round and is preparing for his own home round relishing the prospect of battling for the top step of the rostrum against his title rivals.

Despite Sykes not winning in World Superbikes since last year's race two at Laguna Seca in July, Davies feels the factory Kawasaki rider will remain the one to beat at Donington Park due to his unbeaten recent record.

Sykes has won the last eight consecutive WorldSBK races at the Leicestershire circuit and has the opportunity to set a new record of the longest winning run at the same circuit if he takes victory in race one to extend his run to nine.

“After some good results at Imola, it'll be nice to head to Donington with some momentum,” Davies said. “In the past few years, we've been getting progressively closer to the mark and more competitive there, where Sykes has been the benchmark. Last year, despite having missed one hour of practice on Friday, we got a podium, so I'm up for the challenge.”

Davies also holds Nicky Hayden in his thoughts approaching the race weekend after the Red Bull Honda rider sadly passed away on Monday after a cycling incident in Rimini last week.

“I feel devastated over the loss of somebody who wasn't only a respected and established motorcycle racer and world champion,” he said. “Nicky's character spoke for itself. He was a great guy, friendly and determined, who deserves so much respect. We lost a real legend, on and off the track.”

Davies trails Jonathan Rea by 74 points in the World Superbike championship standings and has a slender one point advantage over Sykes in third.


