WSBK »

WSBK Great Britain: Sykes ‘quietly confident’ ahead of record charge

25 May 2017
Tom Sykes says he's recovered from his stomach illness as he aims to make World Superbike history at Donington Park
Sykes ‘quietly confident’ ahead of record charge
WSBK Great Britain: Sykes ‘quietly confident’ ahead of record charge
Tom Sykes says he's recovered from the stomach illness which had been hurting him for the past three rounds and is aiming to make World Superbike history at Donington Park.

If Sykes wins race one at the Leicestershire circuit he will set a new record of most consecutive victories in World Superbikes at the same circuit having claimed victory for the past eight races – notching up four double victories.

Despite failing to reach the stop step of the rostrum since last July in World Superbikes (race two at Laguna Seca) Sykes feels his record and speed at Donington Park can give him a vital edge to fight for that historic ninth win against his world title rivals Jonathan Rea and Chaz Davies who have exclusively shared every race win so far in 2017.

“Going back to Donington Park is obviously very exciting. It is a track where I have had some success and done well in the recent past,” Sykes said. “This year I feel we are fairly well set up after having had a good weekend at Assen and then again in Imola. Now we start to go to some circuits where I have performed better in the past - Donington being one of them.

“My health has been improving and the preparations are better than previous rounds as a result. Touchwood, the sickness and so on has not been there for the past few days, so I am quietly confident we will not have an interrupted race weekend.”

Sykes sits third in the World Superbike championship, 75 points off of Kawasaki team-mate and leader Rea and just one point behind Davies.


Nicky Hayden: A tribute by Crash_net
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Kawasaki , Donington Park , Assen , Nicky Hayden , Imola , Laguna Seca , Jonathan Rea , Tom Sykes , Chaz Davies
« Take me back to the WSBK Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Sykes, Donington WSBK 2017
Sykes, Donington WSBK 2017
Sykes, Donington WSBK 2017
Sykes, Donington WSBK 2017
Sykes, Donington WSBK 2017
Sykes, Donington WSBK 2017
Alex Lowes fairing, Hayden 69, Donington WSBK 2017
Pata Yamah Marchesini wheels, Donington WSBK 2017
Pirelli tyre technician, Donington WSBK 2017
Non slip surface on wheel rims, Donington WSBK 2017
Tyre and wheel sensor, Donington WSBK 2017
Davies rear facing camera, Donington WSBK 2017
Camera on Davies bike, Donington WSBK 2017
Electronics on Aruba.it Davies bike, Donington WSBK 2017
Akrapovic on Davies bike, Donington WSBK 2017
Technician working on Jonathan Rea bike, Donington WSBK 2017
Rear suspension on Camier MV Augusta bike, Donington WSBK 2017
Switch gear on Camier bike, Donington WSBK 2017

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 