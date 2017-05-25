Sykes ‘quietly confident’ ahead of record charge

Tom Sykes says he's recovered from the stomach illness which had been hurting him for the past three rounds and is aiming to make World Superbike history at Donington Park.If Sykes wins race one at the Leicestershire circuit he will set a new record of most consecutive victories in World Superbikes at the same circuit having claimed victory for the past eight races – notching up four double victories.Despite failing to reach the stop step of the rostrum since last July in World Superbikes (race two at Laguna Seca) Sykes feels his record and speed at Donington Park can give him a vital edge to fight for that historic ninth win against his world title rivals Jonathan Rea and Chaz Davies who have exclusively shared every race win so far in 2017.“Going back to Donington Park is obviously very exciting. It is a track where I have had some success and done well in the recent past,” Sykes said. “This year I feel we are fairly well set up after having had a good weekend at Assen and then again in Imola. Now we start to go to some circuits where I have performed better in the past - Donington being one of them.“My health has been improving and the preparations are better than previous rounds as a result. Touchwood, the sickness and so on has not been there for the past few days, so I am quietly confident we will not have an interrupted race weekend.”Sykes sits third in the World Superbike championship, 75 points off of Kawasaki team-mate and leader Rea and just one point behind Davies.