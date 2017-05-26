Rea leads Sykes despite early fall

Jonathan Rea has claimed top spot at Donington Park in the opening free practice session despite missing half of session due to an early fall.The World Superbike championship leader's Friday got off to a poor start by losing half of his FP1 track time after an early fall at the Melbourne Loop. Despite the delay Rea was able to return to the final 25 minutes and was instantly on the pace, eventually settling with a 1m 27.828s which wouldn't be beaten.Sykes, who is hunting a new World Superbike record at Donington Park, came closest but could only move to one-tenth of his Kawasaki team-mate as the pair led ahead of Aruba.it Racing Ducati's Marco Melandri and Chaz Davies.If Sykes can win race one this weekend he will set a new record for most consecutive wins at the same circuit in World Superbikes, making it nine in a row at the Leicestershire circuit.Michael van der Mark had an eventful FP1 with two offs and briefly being as high as second on the times before his late high side off at the Fogarty Esses which meant he slipped to fifth late on for Pata Yamaha.MCE British Superbike championship leader Leon Haslam was another instantly on the pace by taking sixth for Puccetti Kawasaki as he adapted to the series' electronics set-up.Lorenzo Savadori led Milwaukee Aprilia's charge in seventh ahead of MV Agusta's Leon Camier and Pata Yamaha's Alex Lowes.Eugene Laverty currently holds the final top 10 spot which would see him straight through to Superpole 2 on Saturday ahead of Althea BMW's Jordi Torres and IodaRacing Aprilia's Leandro Mercado.Stefan Bradl flew the flag for Red Bull Honda after the tragic loss of Nicky Hayden this week with the German taking 15th in FP1, behind Xavi Fores and Roman Ramos.