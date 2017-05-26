Rea leads Kawasaki 1-2-3 at Donington Park

Jonathan Rea has led a Kawasaki domination on Friday's free practice at Donington Park with Tom Sykes second and wildcard Leon Haslam on the Puccetti Kawasaki in third.Rea picked up where he left off from FP1 with a blistering long run with lap times consistently remaining in the 1m 28s bracket. After shifting focus to single lap speed, Rea avoided another off at Melbourne Loop to run on through the gravel but was still able to hold on to top spot with 1m 27.740s.Sykes, who is hunting a new World Superbike record if he can win race one at Donington Park, ended FP2 in the same position as the morning session with second – within a tenth of Rea – as MCE British Superbike championship leader and wildcard Haslam leapfrogged the Aruba.it Racing Ducati riders for third place.Marco Melandri failed to improve on his FP1 time to see him slip to fourth as the lead Ducati rider ahead of team-mate Chaz Davies in fifth off the back of his dominant double at Imola.Alex Lowes bounced back from a small off at the Melbourne Loop to take sixth for Pata Yamaha ahead of team-mate Michael van der Mark, who was another rider to fail to improve on his FP1 top time but comfortably held on to a Superpole 2 spot.Milwaukee Aprilia's Lorenzo Savadori made strong gains from a disappointing Imola race weekend to jump into the top ten ahead of Leon Camier on the MV Agusta with Leandro Mercado pinching the final automatic place into Superpole 2 late on.Roman Ramos was the unlucky 11th place rider despite his late gains on the Team Go Eleven Kawasaki as Eugene Laverty slipped down the order to 13th late on.Stefan Bradl kept the flag flying for Red Bull Honda after the tragic loss of team-mate Nicky Hayden who passed away on Monday, with the German rider taking 17th place.