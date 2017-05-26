Consistency key for Rea ahead of Donington charge

Jonathan Rea feels he's in a position to target a first win at Donington Park since 2012 as he looks to break Tom Sykes' record run at the British circuit.The World Superbike championship leader had an eventful Friday practice which was stalled by an early off at the Melbourne Loop that lost him half of his track time in FP1. Rea, who said a brake lever tangle with his glove caused the initial issue, made up for lost time by topping the opening session before following it up in FP2 while also producing impressive consistency on a race simulation.Rea says he's content with the progress made at Donington Park despite the 'amateur' fall in FP1 and aside from the usual overnight improvements he wants to target wins to break Sykes run of eight consecutive victories at the British track.“In FP1 I arrived at Melbourne and brake lever came back to my glove and as we are so hard on the brakes here I had to take my hand off and pump it before grabbing it again," Rea said. "I had everything under control until I hit the grass and toppled over, I felt like such an amateur. The airbag charge went off but the bike was basically not damaged.“This afternoon we had the intention to do a long run and a race simulation which was okay, nothing special, but we have a lot of good information for tonight and into tomorrow."From the Old Hairpin up to McLeans I'm struggling. It feels really hard to turn the bike so we want to work and make that easier because the rest I feel consistent and in the last sector feels so good on the brakes and I feel I can make passes even at the chicane which I felt weak at last year.“I think initial punch out of the corner they have an advantage but here like at the hairpin you can roll around it and get some kind of inertia and revs to pick up and go. Just trying to keep it up in the RPMs is the hardest bit while making the bike stable so I can run the lines I need.“I think we are in a good position to race for the win, we will just polish up in some areas where we are not quite there yet, but the target is to win.”