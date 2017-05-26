Haslam: I’ve just got to pin it

Leon Haslam says he's still adjusting to the World Superbike electronics set-up on his Puccetti Kawasaki at Donington Park and needs 'to trust it and twist the handle'.The MCE British Superbike championship leader is wildcarding for Puccetti Kawasaki at the British round of World Superbikes and has thoroughly impressed by ending Friday free practice third overall and only behind the factory Kawasaki riders of Jonathan Rea and Tom Sykes.Haslam, who claimed a double victory when Donington Park hosted the BSB season opener in April, feels incremental lap time gains can still be uncovered – with focus around the stop/go final sector – but needs to readjust his rhythm to trust the spec electronics.“We've been struggling as we've had two one-hour sessions to find out how to ride the bike with the electronics and set up the chassis,” Haslam said. “We made a really good chassis change right at the end of that session and went 0.5s quicker than we'd been doing all day on a 10 or 12 laps old tyre. To go P3 on a used tyre for me made a massive step.“I've still got to improve in the last sector which is 100% me I've just got to trust the electronics and twist the handle. I'm still riding it a bit too much like BSB which interferes with the electronics so I've just got to pin it basically. There is still time to be gain in the last sector, about 0.4s to Chaz, but the rest of the lap I'm really happy with.“A lot of it at the minute isn't about changing the electronics, it is about me understanding them and the way I'm riding it isn't making it very good.”