Davies fighting for Ducati control at Donington Park

Chaz Davies has described the Aruba.it Racing Ducati as 'a bit of a handful' at Donington Park as he hunts for consistent and firm feeling in order to push for lap time gains.The double winner from Imola ended Friday free practice fifth overall and almost half a second off of pacesetter Jonathan Rea as he battled his Panigale's stability on the fast and sweeping sections of the Donington Park track.Davies says he's relatively happy with his Ducati's feeling in the tight and twisty final sector but knows solutions need to be found in order to take the battle to the Kawasaki riders at his home event.“We're not too bad in the last sector but I am not 100% happy through there. We just need to tidy up everywhere,” Davies said. “I feel like I can get the feeling out of the bike at certain places on the track but then at other places I feel like the bike starts moving a bit too much and then as a result it means I back out a tiny bit, like 10% throttle, and with that you lose momentum.“It is a bit of a handful around here to be consistent that seems to be the biggest problem. I feel I'm always fighting a movement down and up the track. We're not too bad in the last part, straight up and down when tipping the bike but it was the same at Assen around the final sector I just get like a filter between me and the tarmac and what I want to do.“We've got a few ideas on electronics so we can try something else and also with the chassis and balance.”