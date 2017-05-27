WSBK »

WSBK Great Britain: Rea stays top before rain sweeps in

27 May 2017
Jonathan Rea made it a clean sweep of free practice results at Donington Park before a short rain shower transformed the track.
WSBK Great Britain: Rea stays top before rain sweeps in
Jonathan Rea made it a clean sweep of free practice results at Donington Park with an early FP3 lap before a short rain shower transformed the track into a wet practice.

The defending World Superbike champion had topped both Friday's sessions despite an early fall in FP1 and his first hot lap of 1m 28.506s before the rain swept across the Leicestershire circuit to end the chance of any further improvements in lap times.

With the forecast set to stay dry for the rest of the race weekend the majority of riders opted to remain in the pits for the remainder of the short session, but a handful of riders including Marco Melandri and Leon Camier braved the conditions to get extra track time.

With the times largely unchanged from the opening blasts Tom Sykes remained second ahead of Lorenzo Savadori on the Milwaukee Aprilia and Stefan Bradl on the Red Bull Honda.

Leon Haslam continued to set for a promising wildcard event for Puccetti Kawasaki in fifth ahead of Aruba.it Racing Ducati's Chaz Davies and Randy Krummenacher on the second Puccetti machine. Xavi Fores, Raffaele De Rosa and Ricardo Russo rounded out the shook up top ten.
