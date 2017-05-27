WSBK »

WSBK Great Britain: Sykes untouchable for Superpole at Donington Park

27 May 2017
Tom Sykes has produced a new lap record at Donington Park for pole position leaving team-mate Jonathan Rea having to settle for second.
Click here for full WorldSBK Superpole results from Donington Park

Tom Sykes has produced a new lap record at Donington Park for pole position ahead of race one at the British round of World Superbikes, leaving team-mate Jonathan Rea to settle for second and Chaz Davies in third.

The Kawasaki Racing Team rider, who has now claimed five of the past six Superpoles at his home round, stormed the times with his opening flyer on the qualifying tyre with a 1m 26.641s for a new lap record.

With Rea unable to match his team-mate's pace he will start from second on the grid to set-up an intriguing battle between the pair as Sykes hunts a new World Superbike record of nine consecutive wins at the same circuit.

Davies found useful gains to secure a front row start for Aruba.it Racing Ducati, with local rider Alex Lowes also putting on an impressive show for Pata Yamaha with fourth on the grid at his home round.

Marco Melandri will start from the middle of the second row having held off the charge of Eugene Laverty on the Milwaukee Aprilia who progressed strongly through Superpole one.

Xavi Fores followed Laverty through from the opening Superpole session to take seventh ahead of wildcard Leon Haslam who tipped off his Puccetti Kawasaki at Craner Curves on his final qualifying lap.

Leandro Mercado completes row three on the IodaRacing Aprilia ahead of MV Agusta's Leon Camier, Michael van der Mark and Savadori.


