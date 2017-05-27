Sykes: Fight for win is a blessing in disguise

Tom Sykes says being forced to battle past his World Superbike title rivals for a historic victory at Donington Park has given him a key advantage heading into race two.The Kawasaki Racing Team rider claimed his first race win of 2017 in race one at Donington Park and with it a new record of nine consecutive wins at the same circuit – the first time the feat has been achieved in the series.Sykes endured a difficult start to the race after a couple of runs wide while battling to get past Chaz Davies and Jonathan Rea which dropped him to fourth place but feels having to carve his way up the order gives him vital experience ahead of race two's grid reshuffle where he will start from ninth place.“A great race but very difficult and certainly not what I had in the plan,” Sykes said. “We had a good start and made a couple of passes early on but ran wide with a heavy fuel load against Chaz and with Jonathan I couldn't get in front and show him my front wheel so I let the brake off knowing I had another 22 laps to go.“Today has been a blessing in disguise because I feel the race prepared us better for tomorrow as we're starting on the third row. I definitely now have a better understanding of the race bike and all weekend I've largely been alone on track. Today was a different situation being behind other riders which hampered my front fork position into the corners.“When we got past Jonathan we went straight from the 1m 28.5s to banging in the 1m 27.8s. Then his issue came and I've not heard what happened. Team #65 have been out to try and do whatever it takes to beat team #66, I don't like this term but inside Kawasaki Racing Team, but the motivation has been to beat the team-mate. Overall it is good for the championship and to win here to continue my form is fantastic. We have some good circuits coming up and our base package is in the ballpark.”Having recovered from his painful stomach illness, Sykes says he was able to treat his Kawasaki crew to a meal in his motorhome on Friday night and joked his mother's cooking gave him the extra strength he needed to fight for victory.“Last night the team came to my motorhome and we had sticky toffee pudding and my mum rustled up her secret recipe rice pudding so I think that is what gave me the beans today!” Sykes said. “I'm so happy I can give my team something to cheer about but tomorrow is another day, another race, so we have to enjoy the moment.“I also want to dedicate the win to Nicky. He was my usual neighbour in the motorhome paddock area and I'm missing his usual smile. It is surreal and the tribute Donington Park did for him before the race was fantastic.”Sykes has slashed Rea's World Superbike title advantage to 50 points after race one at Donington Park and will start one place ahead of him for race two with the grid reshuffle.