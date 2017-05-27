WSBK »

WSBK Great Britain: Sykes: Fight for win is a blessing in disguise

27 May 2017
Tom Sykes says battling past his World Superbike title rivals for a historic victory at Donington Park gives him a key race two advantage.
Sykes: Fight for win is a blessing in disguise
WSBK Great Britain: Sykes: Fight for win is a blessing in disguise
Click here for full WorldSBK race one results from Donington Park

Tom Sykes says being forced to battle past his World Superbike title rivals for a historic victory at Donington Park has given him a key advantage heading into race two.

The Kawasaki Racing Team rider claimed his first race win of 2017 in race one at Donington Park and with it a new record of nine consecutive wins at the same circuit – the first time the feat has been achieved in the series.

Sykes endured a difficult start to the race after a couple of runs wide while battling to get past Chaz Davies and Jonathan Rea which dropped him to fourth place but feels having to carve his way up the order gives him vital experience ahead of race two's grid reshuffle where he will start from ninth place.

“A great race but very difficult and certainly not what I had in the plan,” Sykes said. “We had a good start and made a couple of passes early on but ran wide with a heavy fuel load against Chaz and with Jonathan I couldn't get in front and show him my front wheel so I let the brake off knowing I had another 22 laps to go.

“Today has been a blessing in disguise because I feel the race prepared us better for tomorrow as we're starting on the third row. I definitely now have a better understanding of the race bike and all weekend I've largely been alone on track. Today was a different situation being behind other riders which hampered my front fork position into the corners.

“When we got past Jonathan we went straight from the 1m 28.5s to banging in the 1m 27.8s. Then his issue came and I've not heard what happened. Team #65 have been out to try and do whatever it takes to beat team #66, I don't like this term but inside Kawasaki Racing Team, but the motivation has been to beat the team-mate. Overall it is good for the championship and to win here to continue my form is fantastic. We have some good circuits coming up and our base package is in the ballpark.”

Having recovered from his painful stomach illness, Sykes says he was able to treat his Kawasaki crew to a meal in his motorhome on Friday night and joked his mother's cooking gave him the extra strength he needed to fight for victory.

“Last night the team came to my motorhome and we had sticky toffee pudding and my mum rustled up her secret recipe rice pudding so I think that is what gave me the beans today!” Sykes said. “I'm so happy I can give my team something to cheer about but tomorrow is another day, another race, so we have to enjoy the moment.

“I also want to dedicate the win to Nicky. He was my usual neighbour in the motorhome paddock area and I'm missing his usual smile. It is surreal and the tribute Donington Park did for him before the race was fantastic.”

Sykes has slashed Rea's World Superbike title advantage to 50 points after race one at Donington Park and will start one place ahead of him for race two with the grid reshuffle.


Nicky Hayden: A tribute by Crash_net
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Kawasaki , Donington Park , Nicky Hayden , Jonathan Rea , Tom Sykes , Chaz Davies , Kawasaki Racing
« Take me back to the WSBK Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Jonathan Rea and Sykes, WSBK race1, Donington WSBK 2017
Haslam, Sykes and Alex Lowes, WSBK race1, Donington WSBK 2017
Alex Lowes, WSBK race1, Donington WSBK 2017
Alex Lowes, WSBK race1, Donington WSBK 2017
Haslam, WSBK race1, Donington WSBK 2017
Alex Lowes and Sykes, WSBK race1, Donington WSBK 2017
Sykes, WSBK race1, Donington WSBK 2017
Sykes, WSBK race1, Donington WSBK 2017
Alex Lowes and Haslam, WSBK race1, Donington WSBK 2017
Alex Lowes, WSBK race1, Donington WSBK 2017
Alex Lowes, WSBK race1, Donington WSBK 2017
Alex Lowes, WSBK race1, Donington WSBK 2017
Haslam, WSBK race1, Donington WSBK 2017
Savadori, WSBK race1, Donington WSBK 2017
Eugene Laverty and Torres, WSBK race1, Donington WSBK 2017
Eugene Laverty, WSBK race1, Donington WSBK 2017
Eugene Laverty, WSBK race1, Donington WSBK 2017
Savadori, WSBK race1, Donington WSBK 2017

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


Luvnit

May 27, 2017 6:37 PM

Of course Team #65 have been all out to beat Team #66 as that is what a race is all about! Does Tom think Jonathan is just going to sit back and let him win a race because he normally does around Donington! Jonathan might have gifted Tom a 2nd place in the championship but that was a one off and not something Jonathan will be doing on a regular basis! Tom has a funny attitude f you ask me!


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 