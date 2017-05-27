WSBK »

WSBK Great Britain: Rea’s race ended by tyre blow

27 May 2017
Jonathan Rea suffered a dramatic first DNF of the season after his rear tyre blew out in the closing stages at Donington Park.
Rea’s race ended by tyre blow
WSBK Great Britain: Rea’s race ended by tyre blow
Click here for full WorldSBK race one results from Donington Park

Jonathan Rea suffered a dramatic first DNF of the season after his rear tyre blew out with three laps to go at Donington Park.

The World Superbike championship leader has seen his points standings advantage slashed to 50 points as Tom Sykes claimed his first win of the season but it was Rea who had looked set to extend his lead in the championship running in a comfortable second place in the closing stages.

Rea says he was suffered from rear tyre chatter when Sykes stormed past for the lead which made him ease off but on the run down Craner Curves with three laps to go his rear tyre failed and flicked the two-time world champion off who was fortunate to avoid injury.

“About a lap before Tom passed me I started to get a lot of vibration entering the corner off the gas,” Rea said. “I had a lot of chatter from the front and the rear. When Tom passed me it started to get worse and worse.

“All I was thinking about was to finish the race and get some points. In hindsight I should have pulled over because I would have saved my bike because it was completely destroyed.

“The team will have to build me a new bike for tomorrow so that is frustrating for the mechanics as well. I am really disappointed.”


Nicky Hayden: A tribute by Crash_net
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Donington Park , Nicky Hayden , Jonathan Rea , Tom Sykes
« Take me back to the WSBK Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Jonathan Rea, Donington WSBK 2017
Haslam, Sykes and Alex Lowes, WSBK race1, Donington WSBK 2017
Alex Lowes, WSBK race1, Donington WSBK 2017
Alex Lowes, WSBK race1, Donington WSBK 2017
Haslam, WSBK race1, Donington WSBK 2017
Alex Lowes and Sykes, WSBK race1, Donington WSBK 2017
Sykes, WSBK race1, Donington WSBK 2017
Sykes, WSBK race1, Donington WSBK 2017
Alex Lowes and Haslam, WSBK race1, Donington WSBK 2017
Alex Lowes, WSBK race1, Donington WSBK 2017
Alex Lowes, WSBK race1, Donington WSBK 2017
Alex Lowes, WSBK race1, Donington WSBK 2017
Haslam, WSBK race1, Donington WSBK 2017
Savadori, WSBK race1, Donington WSBK 2017
Eugene Laverty and Torres, WSBK race1, Donington WSBK 2017
Eugene Laverty, WSBK race1, Donington WSBK 2017
Eugene Laverty, WSBK race1, Donington WSBK 2017
Savadori, WSBK race1, Donington WSBK 2017

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 