Lowes revels in P20 to podium charge

Alex Lowes pulled off an outstanding charge through the pack in the World Superbike opener at Donington Park to recover from a first corner clash which bumped him to 20th to secure his first podium in over two years.The Pata Yamaha rider claimed his maiden podium for the manufacturer, and first since Thailand 2015 when Crescent Racing ran Suzuki bikes, in a last-corner dash past Marco Melandri who ran wide at the exit of the Melbourne Loop to allow Lowes to sweep past a clinch third place.The race started in near-disaster for the British rider when he clashed with Leon Haslam and Eugene Laverty at the first turn which forced him wide and once he got back up to speed found himself a lowly 20th place.But the Lincolnshire rider demonstrated his impressive race pace to carve his way through the field and aided by Chaz Davies and Jonathan Rea tipping off ahead of him he looked set for an impressive fourth place.However, Melandri's last lap troubles added silverware to his feat as he took the team's first rostrum since last year's race one in Qatar.“It was a fantastic race and the bike was great withthe pace to fight for the podium,” Lowes said. “We may have got a bit lucky with Marco going wide on the last lap but we put ourselves in that position. I really enjoyed it and it has been a great weekend so far.“I thought it had all gone wrong at the first corner as someone hit me from the inside and I nearly went off the track. I thought, 'Oh no' but I managed to stay calm, and stay focused. From then on it was one of the most enjoyable races I have ever had, because I was passing people for the whole 23 laps, so the race felt really short.“It is almost bad to say that it is only our first podium of the year because this year I feel we've made a brilliant step with the bike so in terms of podiums we maybe should have got better results. The bike is coming good but we still need to keep working hard and onwards for tomorrow.”Lowes also paid tribute to Nicky Hayden post-race, while the podium trio wore black t-shirts with the famous #69 logo as a mark of respect, and felt the American would have appreciated his hectic race.“I was thinking at the top of Hollywood when the bike was sliding a lot it reminded me of Nicky so cheers to him for that,” he said.