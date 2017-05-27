‘Fine line’ sees Davies fall from lead

Chaz Davies explained his fall from the lead of race one at Donington Park was a small mistake which ultimately cost him heavily in the World Superbike title battle but was determined to claw back points with his eighth place finish.The Aruba.it Racing Ducati rider made an impressive start to the Donington Park opener by taking the holeshot and gradually building a lead on Jonathan Rea until a fall at the final corner on lap six effectively ended his chances of victory.The Welsh rider gritted his teeth by re-joining the race to fight his way up to eighth place but with Rea failing to finish his first race in 2017 it was a golden opportunity to take a big slice out of his championship lead.Davies collected eight points but has slipped to third in the World Superbike standings after Tom Sykes made history with a ninth consecutive win at Donington Park and now trails him by 16 points.“I'm disappointed with the crash, because we had a really good pace at the start of the race,” Davies said. “Yesterday we lacked stability, but the crew worked hard overnight and I was able to push hard at the front and stress our rivals a bit.“Unfortunately, I made a mistake in the last corner, which is quite bumpy. I let go the front brake a little too quickly and the front unloaded too fast. It's always a fine line between winning and losing.“Looking at the bright side, we got back on the bike and salvaged some valuable points for the championship. Hopefully we can show a strong pace in Race 2 as well and make it to the chequered flag.”