Rea fastest in warm-up despite fall

Jonathan Rea has topped morning warm-up at Donington Park despite tipping off at the Fogarty Esses midway through the session.
The World Superbike championship leader, who saw his points advantage slashed to 50 points after his first DNF of 2017 coupled with Tom Sykes' victory in race one, produced an early 1m 27.360s to move clear of the chasing field but his charge was halted by a fall on the exit of Fogarty Esses.
Rea was able to remount his Kawasaki ZX-10RR and return to the pits but took no further part in the short session. Sykes claimed second on the timesheet for a Kawasaki 1-2 ahead of Chaz Davies for Aruba.it Racing Ducati and Leon Haslam for Puccetti Kawasaki.
Leon Camier, who starts on the front row in race two's grid shake-up, claimed fifth on the MV Agusta ahead of Marco Melandri and Jordi Torres. Xavi Fores, Michael van der Mark and Leandro Mercado rounded out the top ten.