WSBK »

WSBK Great Britain: Rea fastest in warm-up despite fall

28 May 2017
Jonathan Rea has topped morning warm-up at Donington Park despite tipping off at the Fogarty Esses midway through the session.
Rea fastest in warm-up despite fall
WSBK Great Britain: Rea fastest in warm-up despite fall
Click here for full WorldSBK warm-up results from Donington Park

Jonathan Rea has topped morning warm-up at Donington Park despite tipping off at the Fogarty Esses midway through the session.

The World Superbike championship leader, who saw his points advantage slashed to 50 points after his first DNF of 2017 coupled with Tom Sykes' victory in race one, produced an early 1m 27.360s to move clear of the chasing field but his charge was halted by a fall on the exit of Fogarty Esses.

Rea was able to remount his Kawasaki ZX-10RR and return to the pits but took no further part in the short session. Sykes claimed second on the timesheet for a Kawasaki 1-2 ahead of Chaz Davies for Aruba.it Racing Ducati and Leon Haslam for Puccetti Kawasaki.

Leon Camier, who starts on the front row in race two's grid shake-up, claimed fifth on the MV Agusta ahead of Marco Melandri and Jordi Torres. Xavi Fores, Michael van der Mark and Leandro Mercado rounded out the top ten.


Nicky Hayden: A tribute by Crash_net
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Kawasaki , Ducati , Donington Park , Nicky Hayden , Marco Melandri , Leon Haslam , Jonathan Rea , Tom Sykes , MV Agusta , Chaz Davies , xavi fores , Michael Van der Mark , Jordi Torres
« Take me back to the WSBK Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Jonathan Rea, WSBK race1, Donington WSBK 2017
Sofuoglu, WSS Race, Donington WSBK 2017
Cluzel, WSS Race, Donington WSBK 2017
Mulhauser, WSS Race, Donington WSBK 2017
Cluzel, WSS Race, Donington WSBK 2017
Kunikawa, WSS Race, Donington WSBK 2017
Cluzel, WSS Race, Donington WSBK 2017
Mahias, Sofuoglu and Cluzel, WSS Race, Donington WSBK 2017
Cluzel, WSS Race, Donington WSBK 2017
Sofuoglu, WSS Race, Donington WSBK 2017
Mahias, Sofuoglu and Cluzel, WSS Race, Donington WSBK 2017
Mahias, WSS Race, Donington WSBK 2017
Mahias, Cluzel and Sofuoglu, WSS Race, Donington WSBK 2017
Cluzel, WSS Race, Donington WSBK 2017
Mahias, Sofuoglu and Cluzel, WSS Race, Donington WSBK 2017
Cluzel, WSS Race, Donington WSBK 2017
Sofuoglu, WSS Race, Donington WSBK 2017
Taylor, SSP300, Donington WSBK 2017

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 