Rea: Win more important than beating Sykes

28 May 2017
Jonathan Rea says bouncing back from his first DNF of 2017 with victory was more important than ending Tom Sykes' Donington Park wins record
Jonathan Rea says bouncing back from his first DNF of 2017 with victory at Donington Park was more important than ending Tom Sykes' wins record at the British round of World Superbikes.

The defending World Superbike champion produced the perfect race to charge from tenth on the grid to be leading by the first corner on the second lap and quickly built up a lead over Sykes.

Rea was able to control the gap to his Kawasaki team-mate to secure his second World Superbike win at Donington Park, Kawasaki's 100th victory in the series and end Sykes' record run of nine consecutive triumphs at the Leicestershire circuit.

The two-time World Superbike champion, who pulls out his lead to 55 points on Sykes, says it wasn't about beating his team-mate and halting his run but fighting back as fiercely as possible after his fall from race one.

“Yesterday was so frustrating because I got penalised through no fault of my own and then hit again with the grid position which put me back to tenth,” Rea said. “I knew I had to make a good start otherwise my race was over. I was really nervous but my guys worked so hard to rebuild the bike and with some changes from Pere it was incredible, the bike was talking to me like I haven't had this year.

“I put my head down on lap one and when I had three or four seconds lead I started panicking because I knew I needed to relax. I was getting good signals from my pit box on Tom so I could control the last three-quarters of the race. To bounce back to win today was incredible. A little bit of pressure for getting the 100th win for Kawasaki for those bragging rights.

“It wasn't important [beating Sykes], what was important was getting those 25 points and getting my championship back on track. I feel like we made zero mistakes yesterday which was frustrating as we were penalised but these things happen.”

Like Sykes in race one, Rea dedicated his victory to Nicky Hayden and his family after his tragic passing from a cycling accident in Italy last week.

“I want to dedicate this win to Nicky because it has been such a hard week not only for the motorcycle community but the world,” he said. “My social media feed was filled with tributes to Nicky from everywhere so I want to dedicate this win to him.”


Nicky Hayden: A tribute by Crash_net
by Haydn Cobb

