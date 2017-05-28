WSBK »

WSBK Great Britain: Davies: Race was like a game of Mario Kart!

28 May 2017
Chaz Davies has compared the second race clashes to Mario Kart which saw him forced on to the grass but took pride in charging back to third
Chaz Davies has compared the second race clashes to Mario Kart which saw him forced on to the grass on the home straight but took encouragement from his charge back on to the podium.

The Aruba.it Racing Ducati rider was caught up the aggressive barging for track position over the opening laps and on lap two was forced wide and on to the grass as Leandro Mercado and Leon Haslam clashed ahead of him which sent the wildcard rider down.

Similar to his race one charge, Davies was forced to carve his way through the pack and a penultimate lap pass at Goddards on Michael van der Mark secured him third place having been a lowly 17th on lap two.

“I got a shit start and caught up in every accident going – it was like a game of Mario Kart out there. When you play Mario Kart and got it by a red shell, it was like that,” Davies said. “With the Mercado and Haslam incident I didn't really see what happened but maybe with the nature of the corner when you get sucked in and then run wide with two bikes meeting in the middle. It was probably the nature of the track.

“Although in the races the ball didn't bounce our way I am actually happy because it was the first time I felt we could do something about the green bikes around here. The first minute of the track are a weakness but the last 30 seconds are not too bad for us. We are really, really close so I am pretty happy as we are not that far away.

“When I saw the gap I had to recover to get back on the podium I felt unsure whether it would be possible. I just kept my head down and got on a charge. It was a fun race to come back through the pack but it would have been a lot better if it was not the two green bikes that managed to get away but that was a consequence of a bad start.”




Despite slipping to third in the World Superbike riders' championship Davies only lost one point in the standings and is now 75 points off of leader Jonathan Rea.

“The championship is still all to play for,” he said. “This weekend we saw Jonathan on the deck a few times so you never know. The biggest find this weekend is that we have been fast I just got caught out in race one and hold my hands up at the mistake.”
by Haydn Cobb

