Sykes exceeds own expectations by slashing Rea's lead

Tom Sykes says he's 'very happy' to beat his own expectations by slicing 20 points off Jonathan Rea's World Championship lead despite losing his consecutive wins record at Donington Park.After making World Superbike history with a ninth straight win at Donington Park, the longest winning streak at a single circuit, the Kawasaki Racing Team rider was caught up in the opening tussles which saw Jonathan Rea escape and build a useful lead.Despite reducing the time deficit to around one second Sykes was unable to bridge the gap to take on Rea for the race two win and had to settle for second place.The Yorkshire rider says looking at the race weekend as a whole even though he's lost his Donington Park record he's beaten his goal of points to eat into Rea's title advantage.“I was closing but with three laps to go but I was asking for more in the corners. If there were three more laps I could have continued in a more calculated way but ultimately it is a shame,” Sykes said. “I was on the inside of the starting grid and turn one was a complete disaster and I had to stop the bike as some people were trying to win the race in the first corner.“The race got off in a very bad way and if I'm honest I'm disappointed to lose record in this way. If it was a completely straight fight that makes it better but all things considered I was beaten fairly and Jonathan rode very well. This day had to arrive at some moment in my life but unfortunately it came today. I believe our race pace was very strong and we were closing in.“Overall, I'm very happy with our race weekend as we were quite strategic on Friday, understood the bike well, pole position, a race win and then a second place."We've closed 20 points in the championship so as a world championship rider to close 20 points in one event you have to be very happy because honestly I thought on a very good round I was expecting to close 10 points on the leader as a maximum.”Sykes is hoping to maintain his momentum at the upcoming rounds where he feel he can make similar gains on Rea to reduce the new 55 point gap in the World Superbike championship standings.“Misano and Laguna Seca are tracks I enjoy so it should be good,” he said. “Donington has been very good but I cannot offer more but the set-up itself gives me confidence moving forward.”