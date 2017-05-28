Bradl keeps Red Bull Honda fighting in difficult weekend

Stefan Bradl has rewarded Red Bull Honda with points after a difficult race weekend during the aftermath of Nicky Hayden's tragic passing and emotional tributes at Donington Park.Red Bull Honda made the brave decision to race at the British round of the World Superbike championship as tribute to Hayden who died after being seriously injured in a cycling incident in Italy.The team helped organise an emotional tribute with a minute silence before race one while displaying Hayden's #69 Honda Fireblade CBR1000RR SP2 in its pit box throughout the weekend.After being forced to retire from race one, Bradl was determined to grab points for the Ten Kate Racing-run squad but was forced to charge back from last position after avoiding Randy Krummencher's crash at the first turn.With the high rate of attrition and Bradl finding some useful race pace gains the German secured 11th place and is determined to keep making progress at the upcoming Misano test.“We made a couple of changes to the chassis set-up before the race to improve the rear-end grip and it turned out to be a little bit better," Bradl said. “Just after the start of the race, though, at turn one Krummenacher crashed in front of me and I had to brake and almost stop, so I lost a lot of time. I found myself last so I had to do my best to recover as many positions as possible.“Eleventh place is an okay result, but there is still a lot of work to do, but fortunately we have a test coming up in Misano which will be very important for us."Red Bull Honda's technical manager Pieter Breddels confirmed Michele Magnoni will re-join the team as a test rider at Misano alongside Bradl to help push forward the development of the new Fireblade.“We will take this 11th place, though, and get ready for the Misano test, where we'll be able to evaluate a lot of new material," Breddels said. “We will welcome back Michele Magnoni, who was also our test rider some years ago. He will help us to go through all the things we have to try and hopefully we will be able to make that step forward we've been looking for."