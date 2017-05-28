WSBK »

WSBK Great Britain: ‘Mixed feelings’ for van der Mark after podium miss

28 May 2017
Michael van der Mark says he leaves Donington Park with mixed feelings after being passed by Chaz Davies on the penultimate lap
Michael van der Mark says he leaves Donington Park with mixed feelings having narrowly missed out on a maiden Pata Yamaha podium after being passed by Chaz Davies on the penultimate lap.

After van der Mark avoided the scrappy beginning to the race starting from the front row the Dutch rider set about producing a consistent lap times having struggled with braking in race one.

Looking comfortable in third place, van der Mark was eventually reeled in by Aruba.it Racing Ducati's Davies who dived up the inside at the final turn on the penultimate lap which left the Pata Yamaha rider with his joint-best result of the season in fourth from Assen's race two.

“Fourth place is what we need to be really happy with but riding all the race in third place gives me mixed feelings,” van der Mark said. “I had an okay start and when Jonathan took the lead I knew I had to at least follow him to get away and I had a good pace with consistency so I was a lot happier.

“It was easier to ride the bike in race two as I was struggling to stop the bike in race one. But in the last seven laps I was the gap closing with Chaz so I kept pushing and was consistent but just lacking a little bit of what he has so it is a shame we missed out on a first podium.”

van der Mark has risen back up to sixth in the World Superbike riders' championship and is 19 points off of Pata Yamaha team-mate Alex Lowes who he will team-up with and Katsuyuki Nakasuga to defend the factory's crown at the Suzuka 8 Hours race.
