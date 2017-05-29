Front sprocket break halts Melandri

Marco Melandri saw his fight for a podium result in race two at Donington Park ended by a broken front sprocket on lap nine.The Aruba.it Racing Ducati rider was strongly in the mix for a rostrum running in fourth position but saw his race prematurely stopped when his chain appeared to come loose and cut off the Panigale R's transmission.Melandri's team later diagnosed it as a broken front sprocket which the Italian has linked the vibration under acceleration he's been suffering with since Imola.“It's been a difficult weekend for us,” Melandri said. “Since Imola, we've been struggling with some unusual issues. The bike is moving a lot under acceleration, the rear is lifting off the ground while changing gears, and we're forced to cut some power.“Unfortunately, these vibrations caused the front sprocket to fall off. It's a real pity, because today the bike was more balanced and I had a better feeling with the front.”After his frustrating podium near-miss in race one when he was passed on the last lap by Alex Lowes for third place and his race two DNF, Melandri is determined to guide his team to uncover solutions to his recent vibration problems starting this week at the two-day in-season Misano test (31 May-1 June).“Anyway, despite all these issues we're always fighting for podiums. The team is working hard to improve the package, and we'll keep doing it during next week's test. We're very determined to find a solution as soon as possible in order to fight for wins again.”