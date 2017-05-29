WSBK »

WSBK Great Britain: Front sprocket break halts Melandri

29 May 2017
Marco Melandri saw his fight for a podium result in race two at Donington Park ended by a broken front sprocket on lap nine.
Front sprocket break halts Melandri
WSBK Great Britain: Front sprocket break halts Melandri
Marco Melandri saw his fight for a podium result in race two at Donington Park ended by a broken front sprocket on lap nine.

The Aruba.it Racing Ducati rider was strongly in the mix for a rostrum running in fourth position but saw his race prematurely stopped when his chain appeared to come loose and cut off the Panigale R's transmission.

Melandri's team later diagnosed it as a broken front sprocket which the Italian has linked the vibration under acceleration he's been suffering with since Imola.

“It's been a difficult weekend for us,” Melandri said. “Since Imola, we've been struggling with some unusual issues. The bike is moving a lot under acceleration, the rear is lifting off the ground while changing gears, and we're forced to cut some power.

“Unfortunately, these vibrations caused the front sprocket to fall off. It's a real pity, because today the bike was more balanced and I had a better feeling with the front.”

After his frustrating podium near-miss in race one when he was passed on the last lap by Alex Lowes for third place and his race two DNF, Melandri is determined to guide his team to uncover solutions to his recent vibration problems starting this week at the two-day in-season Misano test (31 May-1 June).

“Anyway, despite all these issues we're always fighting for podiums. The team is working hard to improve the package, and we'll keep doing it during next week's test. We're very determined to find a solution as soon as possible in order to fight for wins again.”


Nicky Hayden: A tribute by Crash_net
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Misano , Ducati , Melandri , Donington Park , Nicky Hayden , Imola , Marco Melandri , alex lowes
« Take me back to the WSBK Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Melandri, Donington WSBK 2017
Nicky Hayden Tribute, Donington WSBK 2017
Nicky Hayden Tribute, Donington WSBK 2017
Perez, Coppola and Garciat, SSP300 Race, Donington WSBK 2017
Coppola, SSP300 Race, Donington WSBK 2017
Coppola, SSP300 Race, Donington WSBK 2017
Perez, Coppola and Garcia, SSP300 Race, Donington WSBK 2017
Girls, Donington WSBK 2017
Perez, Coppola and Garcia, SSP300 Race, Donington WSBK 2017
Coppola, SSP300 Race, Donington WSBK 2017
Trad stands, Donington WSBK 2017
Deroue, SSP300 Race, Donington WSBK 2017
Perez, SSP300 Race, Donington WSBK 2017
Coppola, SSP300 Race, Donington WSBK 2017
Taylor, SSP300 Race, Donington WSBK 2017
Whitam, Donington WSBK 2017
Taylor, SSP300 Race, Donington WSBK 2017
Garcia, SSP300 Race, Donington WSBK 2017

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 