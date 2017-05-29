WorldSBK in talks for India round but ‘5 overseas maximum’

World Superbike executive director Daniel Carrera says discussions for an Indian round are in the pipeline but is determined to keep the number of overseas rounds to a maximum of five.Earlier this year, series organisers Dorna announced the World Superbike championship would host a round in Argentina in 2018 at the Autodromo Villicum which is currently under construction.The new South American round sees the number of overseas events boosted to five alongside Australia, Thailand, America and Qatar and while reaching expanding markets being key to manufacturers – like potentially India – Carrera has played down the chances of adding additional long haul trips.“There are some other projects being spoken about. Like India, they are calling us, and we will study this,” Carrera said. “But with Argentina there will be five overseas rounds and we have to bear in mind the situation of our teams as it is an extra effort for every overseas round even if we help with cargo. More than five overseas rounds would be too much.“Thailand was a very important step for us as the manufacturers in our championship want to reach the markets where they are selling a lot of bikes compared to Europe. It is also a very important step to be present in South America.”Carrera didn't rule out the possibility of also adding new European venues to the World Superbike calendar but says it is dependent upon being able to attract a high number of fans to attend the rounds.In recent seasons World Superbikes has struggled to attract large numbers of fans to events which has sparked changes to shake-up the series.At this weekend's Donington Park round there was a minor increase in attendance figures, quoted by the series organsiers, with 37,000 fans in attendance across the three days of track action (up from 35,000 in 2016).“In Europe we would like to increase with one more event but we need to see which are the ones we are not being successful in terms of attendance and try to find new venues that can help the championship rise to another level,” he said.“Our core is in Europe and we want to have traditional circuits, we know fans like traditional layouts much more than new race tracks with huge run-off areas which means they are far away from the action. But of course we must be aware of the safety aspects.”The provisional 2018 World Superbike calendar is yet to be published but is expected to increase to 14 rounds with the addition of the Argentina event to be held towards the end of the 2018 campaign.