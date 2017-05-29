WSBK »

WSBK Great Britain: WorldSBK in talks for India round but ‘5 overseas maximum’

29 May 2017
World Superbike executive director Daniel Carrera says discussions for an Indian round are in the pipeline.
WorldSBK in talks for India round but ‘5 overseas maximum’
WSBK Great Britain: WorldSBK in talks for India round but ‘5 overseas maximum’
World Superbike executive director Daniel Carrera says discussions for an Indian round are in the pipeline but is determined to keep the number of overseas rounds to a maximum of five.

Earlier this year, series organisers Dorna announced the World Superbike championship would host a round in Argentina in 2018 at the Autodromo Villicum which is currently under construction.

The new South American round sees the number of overseas events boosted to five alongside Australia, Thailand, America and Qatar and while reaching expanding markets being key to manufacturers – like potentially India – Carrera has played down the chances of adding additional long haul trips.

“There are some other projects being spoken about. Like India, they are calling us, and we will study this,” Carrera said. “But with Argentina there will be five overseas rounds and we have to bear in mind the situation of our teams as it is an extra effort for every overseas round even if we help with cargo. More than five overseas rounds would be too much.

“Thailand was a very important step for us as the manufacturers in our championship want to reach the markets where they are selling a lot of bikes compared to Europe. It is also a very important step to be present in South America.”

Carrera didn't rule out the possibility of also adding new European venues to the World Superbike calendar but says it is dependent upon being able to attract a high number of fans to attend the rounds.

In recent seasons World Superbikes has struggled to attract large numbers of fans to events which has sparked changes to shake-up the series.

At this weekend's Donington Park round there was a minor increase in attendance figures, quoted by the series organsiers, with 37,000 fans in attendance across the three days of track action (up from 35,000 in 2016).

“In Europe we would like to increase with one more event but we need to see which are the ones we are not being successful in terms of attendance and try to find new venues that can help the championship rise to another level,” he said.

“Our core is in Europe and we want to have traditional circuits, we know fans like traditional layouts much more than new race tracks with huge run-off areas which means they are far away from the action. But of course we must be aware of the safety aspects.”

The provisional 2018 World Superbike calendar is yet to be published but is expected to increase to 14 rounds with the addition of the Argentina event to be held towards the end of the 2018 campaign.
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Donington Park , World Superbikes , Qatar , Thailand
« Take me back to the WSBK Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Melandri, WSBK Race2, Donington WSBK 2017
Nicky Hayden Tribute, Donington WSBK 2017
Nicky Hayden Tribute, Donington WSBK 2017
Perez, Coppola and Garciat, SSP300 Race, Donington WSBK 2017
Coppola, SSP300 Race, Donington WSBK 2017
Coppola, SSP300 Race, Donington WSBK 2017
Perez, Coppola and Garcia, SSP300 Race, Donington WSBK 2017
Girls, Donington WSBK 2017
Perez, Coppola and Garcia, SSP300 Race, Donington WSBK 2017
Coppola, SSP300 Race, Donington WSBK 2017
Trad stands, Donington WSBK 2017
Deroue, SSP300 Race, Donington WSBK 2017
Perez, SSP300 Race, Donington WSBK 2017
Coppola, SSP300 Race, Donington WSBK 2017
Taylor, SSP300 Race, Donington WSBK 2017
Whitam, Donington WSBK 2017
Taylor, SSP300 Race, Donington WSBK 2017
Garcia, SSP300 Race, Donington WSBK 2017

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


StrangeRanger

May 29, 2017 1:33 PM

If they were to schedule their fly-away rounds effectively on consecutive weekends, they could accommodate more of them. Scheduling a single North American round makes no sense. They could add second race weekend in Canada or in the eastern US at very little increase in travel costs. Likewise for South America, if they're going to Argentina they could add a round in Brazil as well There is simply no acceptable excuse for not having a Japanese round. One could readily be combined with a Chinese or Korean round. Once again two for little more travel expense than the cost of one. Adding Canada, Brazil, Japan and China or Korea makes it a 17 round series and more of a "world" championship


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 